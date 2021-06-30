Spread the love



















Two Ganja Peddlers including Doctor Arrested, 1.2 Kg Hydro weed Seized

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested two drug peddlers including a female doctor at Derlakatte here on June 30.

The arrested have been identified as Ajmal (24) from Mangalpady Kasargod and Dr Minu Rashmi (27) from Tamil Nadu, presently residing at Suratkal.

According to the police, on June 29, after getting reliable information that Hydro weed (Marijuana) was being sold to the public in Ullal, Konaje, Uppala, and Mangaluru, the police arrested Ajmal and Dr Minu Rashmi from Derlakatte. The accused Dr Rashmi works for Harimala hospital in Kanhangad. The prime accused Dr Nadeer is also from Kasargod and is hiding in a Gulf Country. Dr Nadeer and Ajmal are Dr Rashmi’s friends.

On June 29, Dr Rashmi travelled from Kanhangad by Train to Mangaluru Railway station. On the instructions of Dr Nadeer, from the Railway station, she along with Ajmal went to Derlakatte in her car bearing registration number TN 74 AW 4970 to supply Hydro weed to Dr Nadeer’s friends. On getting reliable information that Hydroweed was being transported by car to Derlakatte, the police got into action and seized the car with Hydroweed in it.

The police arrested Dr Rashmi and Ajmal and seized 1.236 kgs of Hydroweed (Marijuana) worth Rs 30 lakhs to Rs 1 crore, a Hyundai Santro Car, and two mobile phones from their possession.

A case has been registered in the Economic and Narcotic police station and investigation is on.

Under the leadership of DCP Law and Order Hariram Shankar, the operation was carried out by the CCB Police Inspector Mahesh Prasad, PSI Rajendra, ASIs Mohan, Shashidhar Shetty, and Harish, staff from E&N and CPS police station.

