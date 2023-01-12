Ganja Peddling Case! 3 More were Arrested including Two Medicos from Reputed Colleges

Mangaluru: Apart from the ten arrested yesterday including doctors and medical students in connection with the Ganga peddling case, the police have arrested three more in the same related case here on Thursday 12 January 2023.

The arrested are identified as Mohammad Afrar (23) from Kasaba Bengre, who is a fruit seller, Adon Dev, a native of Kochi who is pursuing his Pharm D final year at a private college, and Harsha Kumar VS, a native of Tumkur is pursuing his final year Pathology MD, both colleges in the City.

THREE WHO WERE ARRESTED TODAY (12 Jan)

It may be recalled, nine including doctors, and medical and dental students were arrested earlier on the charges of peddling ganja and consumption on January 11. In addition, an overseas citizen of Indian origin living in Mangaluru was arrested on similar charges on 8 January 2023.

THOSE WHO WERE ARRESTED YESTERDAY (11 Jan)

Police are still undergoing investigation and trying to find more involved in this ganja racket.

