Ganja Peddling Case! Two More Doctors Arrested

Mangaluru: The CCB police have arrested two more medical students in connection with peddling ganja on January 12.

The arrested have been identified as Dr Raghavendra Data (28), a native of Andhra Pradesh, currently residing in Attavar and Dr Balaji (29) from Bengaluru, residing in Falnir.

Addressing the media persons Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that so far 13 persons have been arrested. On January 12, two more doctors were arrested, and with the arrest of two more doctors, the total number of arrested in this case has increased to 15.

Police have continued their investigation and there is a possibility of more arrests in this case.

The police commissioner said that in the last 10 days, in various cases, more than 100 kg of ganja has been seized and more than 20 people have been arrested.

