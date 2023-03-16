Ganjimutt Gram panchayat member found dead inside his office

Mangaluru: A 35-year-old gram panchayat member was found hanging inside his office in Ganjimutt village here in a suspected case of suicide, police said on Thursday.

Sandeep Shetty Mogaru, a member of the Ganjimutt gram panchayat in Mangaluru taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, was a local BJP activist.

He was missing since Wednesday afternoon and was found hanging inside his office at Neermarga later in the evening, police added.

Mogaru, a bachelor, was working as an insurance agent. Financial issues might have forced him to take the extreme step, sources said, adding a death note has been recovered from the office.

