Spread the love



















Garbage Truck Parked in Neutral Rolls Down Damaging Vehicles, While Driver Went to Pee!

Mangaluru: In all the vehicles with automatic transmission, ‘Park’ is engaged whenever the car or any other vehicle is parked. Absolutely not, like the park in automatic, one should always engage either the first gear or reverse gear along with the parking brake (Especially when parking on slopes). Always leave your standard car or any vehicle in gear when parked. If the parking brake were to fail, the gear would hold the car in place as a backup. If you simply park with the parking brake on and the transmission in neutral, and the parking brake fails, the car may end up simply rolling down the road.

But here is an example as to what happened when a heavy truck was parked in neutral on a slope. This morning around 7 am or so, the driver of Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd had parked the truck bearing reg no KA 19 AB 6406 down the slope near to the construction of the new Kankanady Market. The driver leaving the truck in neutral might have gone to pee or to buy a cigarette or gutka at the nearby petty shop, while the truck slowly rolled down the slope damaging three cars, three two-wheelers, a tempo and damaging two shops after coming to a halt.

Luckily being an easy-curfew day, there were not many shoppers at the market, if not there would have been casualties or deaths, if it was on a busy market day, like Saturday or Sunday. The driver has turned himself at the Kadri police station, and police are doing further investigations. Police Inspector Gopalkrishna Bhat and the police crew were at the accident scene, and the truck has been moved out using a crane. a large crowd had gathered near the accident spot, and police have been controlling the crowd. Further investigation is underway.