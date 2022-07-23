Garuda Indonesia to increase flight frequency after averting bankruptcy



Jakarta: Just a month after being declared free from bankruptcy, Indonesian flag carrier Garuda Indonesia announced that it had added three Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft to its operation and would increase its flight frequency by 32 per cent in August.

“This strategy aims to optimize the company’s performance. We need to continue boosting operational capacity and restructure the company,” Garuda Indonesia’s President Director Irfan Setiaputra said in a statement.

He said flight frequency would be increased for routes from Jakarta to Batam, Balikpapan, Denpasar, Medan, Makassar, Surabaya, and Singapore, reports Xinhua news agency.

Garuda recorded 650 weekly flights in June, and has targeted to record at least 850 weekly flights throughout August.

“We hope that Garuda Indonesia can contribute to the recovery process of Indonesian tourism and bring positive impacts to the national economy,” Setiaputra said.

Garuda Indonesia has successfully averted bankruptcy with its proposal to restructure 142 trillion rupiahs ($9 billion) of its liabilities approved by creditors and lessors.