Gas tanker truck explosion kills two in Uzbekistan

Tashkent: A gas tanker truck exploded at the filling station in Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, killing two people, the Uzbek Emergency Situations Ministry said on Monday.

According to the ministry, an explosion occurred during the discharging of the liquefied gas from the truck, killing the driver and an employee of the filling station, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the explosion and the amount of material damage are being investigated, it said.

