Gautam Adani gets ‘Z category’ security after Home Ministry acts on IB report



New Delhi: The Central government has decided to give ‘Z category’ security to the country’s top industrialist Gautam Adani. This decision has been taken on the basis of a report sent by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

According to sources in the Home Ministry, on the basis of the threat perception report received from the IB, Adani has been provided high-level security by the government for which he will himself bear its expenses.

According to sources, more than 30 army personnel will be deployed in the security given to India’s top industrialist.

The shares of the Adani Group have risen sharply in the past few days and Adani has been ranked among the world’s richest industrialist.

Earlier, industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have also been given ‘Z’ security by the Ministry of Home Affairs for which they are paying for its cost themselves.

Like this: Like Loading...