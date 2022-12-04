Gautam Buddha Nagar fire dept cracks down on buildings without fire NOCs

Gautam Buddha Nagar (UP): Adjacent to Delhi, Gautam Buddha Nagar is the show window of Uttar Pradesh and a main part of the National Capital Region.

Incidents of fire have been on the rise in the district, which has added to the responsibilities of the fire department to take measures to prevent them.

The district’s data for the last four months revealed a significant increase in incidents of fire.

Taking cognisance of the same, the department has become more alert.

The bars and restaurants located in the area are mandatorily required to get clearances in all respects, including obtaining a fire NOC before starting their business.

Some 288 fire incidents were recorded across the district in the last 4 months. Most took place in factories.

Eighty-one such incidents were recorded in July, 56 were recorded in August, 60 in September and 91 in October.

In all these incidents, it was observed that even if the premises had firefighting equipment it was faulty, old and of no use.

Bars or restaurants are run in two ways in the district. They are either a part of malls or are opened individually.

In the case where the bar or restaurant is opened inside a mall, the owner is not required to obtain a fire NOC as it falls under the requirements of the mall’s management. The owner can run his bar on the same basis.

On the other hand, if someone were to open their bar individually, they would be required to collect NOCs from several departments including food, fire, police, and GST, beforehand.

Only after getting them can they apply for a license.

The rules have been amended. Earlier the NOCs were required to open a bar in 200 sq. metres, but it is now mandatory for those who open bars in 100 sq. metres as well.