GCC ACCORDS WARM FAREWELL TO A DYNAMIC GOAN

Goans have lived in Kuwait for ages, excelling in their field of profession.

Agnello A.S. Fernandes, a well-known Goan who has excelled in Kuwait over the years was extended warm farewell by Goan Cultural Centre (GCC) at a special function held at Holy Family Cathedral, Kuwait City, recently.

Agnello was honoured at the hands of Fr Antony Lopez, OFM CAP., JCD. Chancellor & Judicial Vicar of AVONA (Apostolic Vicariate of Northern Arabia), in the presence of GCC President Shri Carmo Santos, and other members of the community.

Felicitation & Honours

Fr. Anthony began the brief ceremony by reciting a prayer and wishing Agnello and his family all the very best in life.

The dynamic personality was presented with Kuwait’s symbolic memento in recognition of his immense contribution towards the Goan community in Kuwait.

Agnello’s wife Neeta Fernandes was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion in the background of an iconic photo, GCC President Carmo Santos showered the couple with tributes, “Agnello has served in every field with marked distinction, he will be much remembered by everyone especially for his contribution to Goan sports and culture.”

Mr Santos further summarized life, “From being President of Navelim YC for 15 years – actively supporting Indian football activities and Goan culture & art, shouldering the first Gulf Voice of Goa singing competition, to support organize the repatriation of stranded Goans, to being a role model in charities, Agnello has been there and lived by example.”

“Kuwait has been more than our second home,” said an emotional Agnello, proudly, “Words fall short to express the love I have for Kuwait.”

The members, especially GCC Vice President Martin Alphonso, CRC Chinchinim President Bosco Leitao, in their speeches recollected Agnello’s immense humour that has helped everyone around him to rise to cheerful spirits.

Gasper Crasto stated, “Agnello was the face of Navelkars in Kuwait for many years and an architect and pillar of Navelim who always stood for unity among its members.”

“I am leaving with fond memories of Kuwait and friends that I have made over the years,” concluded Agnello in his farewell speech while thanking GCC for the kind gesture in honouring him.

Agnello, who resigned last November, left Kuwait for good on 30th April 2021.

Agnello’s Life in Kuwait

Born at Aquem-Alto, now a posh hub of Margao, son of a sailor, Agnello had his initial education at Guardian Angel High School Sanvordem, before his graduation and arrival in Kuwait in the year 1975.

Agnello started his career with Jassim Mohd Al Ali Al Wazzan in their indenting department as a junior clerk.

After working 6 years, he joined KFTCIC, the biggest investment company at that time, in their treasury back office. He worked with them for 16 years and when the company merged with Kuwait Investment Company in the late ’90s, he moved to National Investment Company as a Settlement Officer.

Agnello later joined Gulf Custody Company as Senior Settlement Officer and worked for them since 2001. Thanks to his hard work, Agnello rose to the position of Vice President – Fund Administration Department of Gulf Custody Company – the biggest fund custodian in GCC countries with over 7 billion U.S. dollars’ worth of assets under them.

It was a pride for Goans to see a fellow Goan achieving great heights in a country where top positions are mostly dominated by Arabs and Europeans.

Agnello was also a member of the Board of Directors of Indian Community School (ICSK) which runs 4 huge schools in Kuwait affiliated to CBSE.

News Feature: Gasper Crasto/Kuwait