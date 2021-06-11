Spread the love



















GDP crashing and BJP looting India: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: On the day when the Congress is protesting against fuel price hike across the country, former party president Rahul Gandhi attacked the government for looting the country.

In a tweet on Friday he said, “GDP crashing, Unemployment soaring, Fuel prices skyrocketing. In how many more ways is #BJPLootingIndia?”

Hundreds of Congress workers on Friday staged protests at several petrol pumps across the national capital over the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Several senior Congress leaders including KC Venugopal, former Union Minister Ajay Maken, Delhi Congress chief Chaudhary Anil Kumar participated in the protest at several locations.

Speaking to the media, Venugopal who is Congress general secretary (organisation) said, “When the UPA government was in power, tax on petrol and diesel was Rs 9.20.”

“Now it is Rs 32 and we demand the government to rollback the excise duty hike on petrol-diesel,” he said.

He said that fuel should come under the purview of GST.

The Congress leaders brought a horse cart to highlight their protest over the rise in fuel prices across the country.

The price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per litre in several parts of the country while the price of diesel also saw a massive increase as it selling at over Rs 85 a litre in several areas.

The Congress leaders demanded the rollback of the hike in the fuel prices.

