Geeta Kapur: Important to have fun on stage



Mumbai: Choreographer Geeta Kapur, who is back to judging the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4, feels it is important for contestants to enjoy their performances.

She adds that while bringing artistes on board for this season, a criterion was to rope in performers who were confident enough to enjoy their performances on stage.

“The celebration of dance is as crucial as the technique and the form. It’s important to have fun on stage even when you’re in a competition. We want to bring forth talent who enjoy what they do as that reflects in their performances as well,” she says.

This is the fourth time that Geeta will be judging the show. Talking about it, she says: “This show has a special place in my heart. It’s such a great platform that gives amazing opportunities to these talented kids who respectfully earn their place. We have got some unbelievable talent this time and I can’t wait to see their versatility.”

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and filmmaker Anurag Basu will also reprise their positions as judges of the show.

Hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi, the show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.