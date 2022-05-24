GEETHA KULAKARNI Takes Charge as ACP (Traffic) of Mangaluru City Police

Mangaluru: Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has announced that Ms GEETHA KULAKARNI will take over as Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) -Traffic from present ACP Nataraj on Monday, 23 May 2022.

Prior to assuming the charge of ACP (Traffic) Mangaluru Police Commissionerate , Ms Geetha Kulakarni worked in Bengaluru Police CID department- she has worked in various police departments/stations in various capacities.

Outgoing ACP (Traffic) M A Nataraj

Outgoing ACP M A Nataraj took over as city traffic ACP on 3 September 2020. Earlier Nataraj had functioned as the inspector at Surathkal and Kavoor police stations here besides as deputy superintendent of police in the office of the inspector general of police, western range. The post of the traffic ACP had fallen vacant after the previous traffic ACP Manjunath Shetty, was promoted as the superintendent of police and posted as Mangaluru Lokayukta SP. M A Nataraj is posted as DySP in Bengaluru CID section, and he will take charge on 2 June 2022.

Team Mangalorean wishes In-Coming ACP (Traffic) Geetha Kulakarni and Out-Going ACP (Traffic) M A Nataraj all success in their new posts.