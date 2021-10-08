Spread the love



















Gehlot, Pilot fly together for nomination filing of bypoll candidates



Jaipur: In a show of strength amid existing differences, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former state Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Friday were seen seated together in a helicopter.

Both were headed to Vallabh Nagar and Dhariyawad constituencies where nominations are scheduled to be filed by candidates, namely, Preeti Shaktawat and Nagraaj Meena.

The bypolls to these two seats are scheduled on October 30.

Gehlot shared a picture on his Twitter handle in which party General Secretary Ajay Maken, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot along with him are seen smiling in a helicopter.

In his tweet, he mentioned, “We have left for Vallabh nagar (Udaipur) from Jaipur along with AICC general secretary Ajay Makan, PCC president Govind Singh Dotasara and Sachin Pilot. Will address gathering in favour of Congress candidates in Vallabh Nagar and Dhariyawad for bypolls,” he said.

As per the schedule, the Congress leaders are addressing a gathering at 11 a.m. in Vallabh Nagar in support of candidate Preeti Shaktawat, wife of Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat who passed away a few months ago. At 1 p.m., they will reach Dhariyawad and address a gathering here also for its candidate Nagraaj Meena.

Friday is the last day for filing nominations.

