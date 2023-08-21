Gendali Bondas,Hingara,Kedage Galore! Nagara Panchami Celebrated with Pomp & Gaiety in City

Gendali Bondas (Orange coloured tender coconuts), Hingara (Areca Flower), Kedage (Fragrant Screw Pine) Galore! Nagara Panchami Celebrated with Pomp & Gaiety in Mangaluru City and other places.

Mangaluru: Nagara Panchami, the first festival in the holy month of Shravana, is being celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Kudla/Mangaluru. Devotees thronged temples and snake pits to worship Serpent God and offered tender coconut, milk, Pingara, honey and turmeric to the God. Kukke Shree Subrahmanya Temple, Kudupu Sri Anantha Padmanabha Temple and Anantha Padmanabha Temple at Manjeshwar are known for worshipping Serpent God. There was a serpentine queue of devotees at various temples since morning to offer special puja to the Naga idols, and Team Mangalorean was at Manjunatha Temple in Kadri, Mangaluru.

Devotees had started gathering at the Kadri temple in the early morning to offer special puja. Special pujas like ‘Panchamrutha Abhisheka’ and ‘Naga Thambila’ were offered by the devotees to God. After the ‘Mahapooja,’ ‘Annasantharpane’ (mass feeding) was held there. A large number of devotees also visited Sharavu Mahaganapathi temple, Venkataramana Temple, and Car Street and made offerings to Naga idols outside the temple.

Apart from the pujas in the temples, special prayers were also offered at most of the ‘Nagabanas’ (sacred groves) situated in the backyard of houses and localities. The traditional dish ‘Arasina Ele Gatti’ (sweets made from turmeric leaf) is an integral part of the festival. It is a traditional dish prepared in all households. There was a brisk sale of flowers like jasmine, ‘Kedage,’ ‘Hingara,’ ‘Sevanthige’ and ‘Kakada’ in the market since Sunday evening, ahead of the festival. Flower sellers, who had come from Hassan and other places, were engaged in selling flowers on the roads in Hampankatta, Bejai and State Bank bus terminus. It was a bright and sunny day to do brisk sales. There was a huge demand for the ‘Gendali’ variety of tender coconut, which is normally offered to the Serpent God.

Tender coconuts are supplied from Tamil Nadu. Even the prices varied from Rs 40 to Rs 50. Among the flowers ‘Hingara’ was sold for between Rs 150 to Rs 200. They are supplied from Sullia, Puttur, Bhatkal and other areas to Mangaluru. The price of turmeric leaves had also skyrocketed. A bunch with 25 leaves were sold for between Rs 50-Rs 70. Even the price of white ‘Kedage’ flowers has touched Rs 100 plus while the price of ‘Suvarna Kedage’ has also increased this year. There was a decline in the supply of tender coconuts due to deficit rainfall, said merchant Nagaraj near the Central market.

The sale of tender coconuts, especially the “Gendali” kind of Tender Coconuts (which are orange in colour) and gallons of Nandini and other brands of Milk have a brisk business, with sellers making extra money by jacking up the prices on tender coconuts, on the eve of Hindu Feast “Nagara Panchami” (Serpent God Feast). Some of the streets are lined with street vendors selling green and yellow coloured tender coconuts- and devotees are seen buying them no matter what price the vendors are charging. This year the price of Gendali and also the green-coloured tender coconuts have remained the same price at Rs 50

The Orange Tender Coconut called “GENDALI BONDA “locally here is used for worshipping and cooking purposes. These are grown using natural fertilizers and avoid using harmful additives that cause harm to natural growth. Due to their purity, rich taste, high nutritional value and freshness, these are highly demanded among people spread across the globe. Gendali Coconuts are known for their juicy water which is different from the fluid inside ripened coconuts, this is a rich source of vitamins and nutrients. Tender Coconuts are consumed largely in the summer season for their cooling properties and as a natural drink. Further, this tender coconut is highly demanded in different industries like cosmetics, food & beverage, etc. – and of course, during Nagara Panchami.

Offering Milk and tender coconut juice to the serpent God is part of the ritual, and therefore this item is stocked in plenty on this day, apart from other items needed during the rituals like Milk, honey turmeric and flowers. The Feast is celebrated on Panchami in Shravan month (the fifth day after the new moon of Shravana month) as per the Hindu calendar. It is learnt that Kukke Shree Subrahmanya temple, Kudupu Sri Anantha Padmanabha Temple and Anantha Padmanabha temple at Manjeshwar are famous temples dedicated to Naga where Nagara Panchami is celebrated grandly. Devotees offered milk, tender coconut, honey, turmeric and flowers to the idols of Naga. Said to be the god of fertility, several couples who do not have children, offered prayers to the Serpent God on the day, as per a Hindu priest at Kudupu Temple.

The ‘naga banal situated in the backyard of Kudupu Sri Anantha Padmanabha Temple saw thousands of devotees carrying offerings like tender coconut, milk, honey etc to offer to the god. Special poojas like ‘Panchamrutha abhisheka’, and ‘Naga Thambila’ were offered by the devotees to God. After the ‘Mahapooja,’ ‘annasantharpane’ (free meals) were served at the temple. A large number of devotees also visited Sharavu Mahaganapathi near GHS Road-Mangalore temple and offered their offerings to Naga idols outside the temple.

Apart from the poojas in the temples, poojas were also offered at most of the ‘nagasbanas’ installed at the household levels, localities etc. Nagara Panchami is synonymous with ‘Manjal Aretha gatti’ (sweets made from turmeric leaf). It is a typical dish prepared in all the households who observe this festival in the region. As per details sent by a Trustee of Sri Manjunatha Temple in Kadri to Team Mangalorean, the festival was celebrated traditionally with religious and spiritual fervour. The devotional atmosphere prevailed all over the district, especially in the villages where several “Nagabanas” are found.

According to the belief, devotees in this part of the region visited the “Moolasthanas” of Naga to offer “Thanu” (pouring milk and tender coconut water on the snake god and offering “Kedage” flower). It is believed that Naga is fond of “Kedage” and offering “Kedage” makes God pleased with the prayers offered by the devotees. Devotees also thronged to “Anantheshwara” and “Madanantheshawara” temples to offer prayers. As Lord Shiva is closely associated with Naga, Nagara Panchami is observed at the Nagabanas in Shiva temples.

Team Mangalorean Wishes the Hindu Community A Happy Nagara Panchami Feast!

