‘GENESIS’- FERTILITY CLINIC at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital Launched

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital, a unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, has been catering Homoeopathic treatment to the patients since 1985. Over the years, the hospital has been functioning with Out-patient departments in Medicine, Paediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Surgery, ENT and 24×7 In-patient department, Yoga & naturopathy unit, Counselling, Physiotherapy, X-ray and laboratory services, with the recent inclusion of COVID Care Centre, Post-COVID Treatment Centre, Specialty Clinics, Online Consultation Health Check-Up Schemes and Palliative/ Hospice Care Centre.

Launching of “GENESIS”- Fertility Clinic :

Adding another feather to its cap: “GENESIS”- Fertility Clinic was officially inaugurated on 8 th March 2022 on the occasion of International Women’s Day by Rev. Fr Richard A. Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions. It is a novel venture of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital, Deralakatte aiming to assist couples to achieve

their dream of parenthood. Director appreciated the presence of around 40 families who have derived benefit from the Homoeopathic system of medicine and were present for the press meet to share their testimonials.

With the confidence of treating hundreds of challenging cases and also backed up by clinical research study, “Effectiveness of Homoeopathic Treatment in= Female Infertility” conducted by Prof. Dr Anita Lobo, Co-investigated by Dr Prema D’Cunha, Professor, Dept. of OBG, FMMCH, with the success rate of 65-70 % in treating cases of Infertility, the Obstetrics and Gynecology unit of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital continues to passionately serve the couples in their journey to parenthood.

We aim to spearhead the joy of parenthood by delivering quality Homoeopathic Health care following our motto, ‘Heal and Comfort’. And we pledge a new level of care based on trusted doctor-patient relationships. Every couple walking into ‘Genesis Fertility Clinic’ gets highly personalized Homoeopathic treatment under the supervision of our qualified doctors.

Our objective :

 To impart holistic health care by timely diagnosis investigations along with lifestyle modification, advice and counselling.

 To assist couples realize their dream of parenthood through standardized homoeopathic treatment by competent and well experienced medical fraternity.

The Obstetrics and Gynecology unit of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital is headed by Dr Vilma Meera D’souza, along with other Unit doctors will be available for consultations from 8.45 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. in the Out Patient Department.

 UNIT I, IV (MONDAY & THURSDAY) – Dr Anita Lobo Dr Raisa Cheriyan

 UNIT II, V (TUESDAY & FRIDAY) – Dr Vilma Meera D’souza; Dr Sherlyn Elizabeth Paul

 UNIT III (WEDNESDAY) – Dr Madona Joseph Dr Anila E T

 UNIT VI (SATURDAY) – Dr Mini I V Dr Shainaz

Many other Gynecological disorders are also treated here in this unit, such as: PCOS/ PCOD, Uterine Fibroids, Pelvic inflammatory diseases, Dysfunctional uterine bleeding, Endometriosis, Cervicitis/ Vaginitis.

For appointments – Call or WhatsApp : 9459456633

Landline : 0824-2203901/ 2203902

Address :

Father Muller Homeopathic Medical College & Hospital

University Road, Deralakatte, Mangalore- 575018

Email : fmhmchospital@fathermuller.in

Website: www.fathermuller.edu.in



Members present for the press meet:

1. Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho – Director, FMCI.

2. Rev Fr Roshan Crasta – Administrator, FMHMC & H & HPD

3. Rev Fr Rohan Dias – Assistant Administrator, FMHMC & H and HPD

4. Dr E S J PrabhuKiran – Principal, FMHMC

5. Dr Vilma Meera D’souza – Vice Principal and Genesis Fertility Clinic Co-ordinator.

6. Dr GirishNavada U K- MS, FMHMCH

7. Dr Deepa Pais- DMS, FMHMCH

8. Dr Anusha G S – Media Committee Co-coordinator.

9. OBG Unit Doctors

10. Beneficiaries