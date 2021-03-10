Spread the love



















George Clooney spotted directing Ben Affleck in new film

Boston: Actor George Clooney was spotted in Massachusetts, getting behind the camera to direct Ben Affleck in the upcoming film “The Tender Bar”.

Clooney wore a warm black puffer jacket as he sat behind the camera, lost in deep thought in between shots. Affleck seemed to be in character costume, as he wore a green jacket with black collar, worn over a plaid flannel shirt and a white tee.

Actors Lily Rabe and Tye Sheridan were also spotted on the set, getting ready to face the camera.

“The Tender Bar” is based on the memoir of author JR Moehringer, which was released in 2005.

The film showcases the life of a young boy in Long Island who seeks out father figures among patrons at his uncle’s bar. Sheridan will play the lead, while Affleck will portray his uncle Charlie.