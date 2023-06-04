George to be remembered internationally by naming George Fernandes Intl Airport – Tonse Jayakrishna Shetty

Mumbai: Some of the main objectives of Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti are industrialization along with environmental protection. We have presented the National Award in memory of George Fernandes to Dr Radhakrishna Nair, co-founder – of Forest Creators, Green Hero of India on the occasion of the 94th birth anniversary of George Fernandes. George Fernandes to be remembered internationally by naming Mangalore Airport as “George Fernandes International Airport” said, Thonse Jayakrishna Shetty, Founder of Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti.

He was presiding over the 94th birthday and award ceremony in memory of George Fernandes by the Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti at Ranjani Sudhakar Hegde Sabhagriha, Bantara Bhavan Annex Hall, Kurla, East Mumbai on 3rd June 2023, he said that the central and state governments should give more priority to allow industrialization in coastal districts with environment protection. It is known to all that for 22 years, the committee has worked hard to establish industries with development in both districts. No matter which party the people belong to, the name of George Fernandes who sacrificed his life for the development of the district should be internationally remembered. The present government should give importance to the development of Coastal Karnataka and make it a tourist Centre, our districts have 22 beautiful rivers making it the main objective and the government should work hard to make the districts a tourist centre. Metro trains should run in the district, this should be taken into consideration by the state and central government. He said that our Samiti is going to implement all the development works undertaken by us.

North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty inaugurated the award ceremony by lighting the traditional lamp. CMD of Tunga Group of Hotels Sudhakar Hegde, who was present as chief guest, said that Tonse Jayakrishna Shetty is a straightforward person. The people of the district have benefited a lot from Nagarjuna due to the strong stand of Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti. He also said that the achievement of 22 years of Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti should be remembered by the common people as well.

Senior politician and District vice president of the Samiti, Jagdish Adhikari said that the committee is established under the guidance of Dr Virendra Hegde and with the blessings of Pejawara Swamiji. The government should give credit to this committee for implementing the free electricity scheme in Karnataka today because the power plant has been established in the district through the struggle of the Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti.

On the occasion of the 94th birthday of George Fernandes, Dr Radhakrishna Nair, who is known as the GREEN HERO OF INDIA, was felicitated with the George Fernandes Memorial National Award. Accepting the award, Dr Radhakrishna Nair said that India is developing. Along with that, Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti is working hard for environmental protection. This award is a tribute to my lifetime achievement. There is a unique power in our Tulu land. A lot of work has been done for the development of the districts by Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti. In the coming days, the task of saving the forest and developing the country should be done. Congratulatory words were delivered by journalist Daya Sagar Chowta, Dr Surendrakumar Hegde read a poem written by veteran literary Dr Sunita Shetty about MP Gopal Shetty. Dr R. K Shetty welcomed. Nithyananda D. Kotian, Vice President of the Samiti compered the programme. Secretary Devdas Kulal delivered the vote of thanks.

Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti Award Committee Chairman Dr R. K. Shetty, Vice Presidents of the Committee Dhananjaya Shetty, Nityananda D Kotian, CA I R Shetty, Hiriyadka Mohan Das, Advocate R M Bhandari, Girish B Saliyan, Jitendra Gowda, General Secretary Mundkur Surendra Saliyan, Treasurer Tulsidas Amin, former presidents of the committee, Advocate Prakash L Shetty, Vishwanath Mada, Harish Kumar Shetty and District Vice President Jagdish Adhikari honoured the guests on the dais.

Dr Thonse Vijay Kumar Shetty Compered the entertainment programme performed by Vijay Shetty Moodubelle and Trisha Alva.

In the meeting, Bunts Sangh, Mumbai President Chandrahas K Shetty, Ex Chairperson of Ladies wing Ranjani Sudhakar Hegde, Social Worker Ermal Harish Shetty, Bombay Bants Association President CA Surendra Shetty, Billavara Association President Harish G Amin, President Kulala Sangh Raghu A Mulya Padebettu, Mogaveera Vyavasthapaka Mandali President H Arun Kumar, Chairman of Billava Chamber of Commerce and Industries NT Poojary, Sapalya Seva Sangh President Srinivas Saplya, Devadiga Sangh President Praveen Devadiga, Bhandari Seva Samiti President Prabhakar Bhandari, Akhil Karnataka Jain Sangh President Muniraj Jain, Sri Rajaka Sangh President CA Vijayakunder, JAWAN President Ramesh K Shetty, Indian Bunts Chamber of Commerce Secretary K. S. Shetty, President of Bunts Law Forum Prabhakara Shetty, President of Ganiga Sangh B V Rao, Uttam Shettigar, president of Padmashali Seva Sangh, Vijaya Kamath of GSB Seva Mandal, Bhaskara Suvarna, president of Andheri Karnataka Sangh, office bearers of other community associations, office bearers of Tulu Kannada Sangha-organization participated in the programme in large numbers.

Secretaries of Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti B Muniraj Jain, Devdas Kulal, Ravi Devadiga, treasurers Sadananda Acharya and Tonse Sanjiva Poojary, committee members, M. N. Karkera, Ramachandra Ganiga, Dayasagar Chauta, Shyam N. Shetty, Karunakara Hejmadi, Vasu S Devadiga, Dr Surendrakumar Hegde, Dr. Tonse Vijayakumar Shetty, Ramananda Rao, Ramachandra Ganiga, Srinivas Sapalya, Chitrapu K. M. Kotyan, Rakesh Bhandari, Jayaprakash Kamath, Advocate Sashidhara Kapu and C S Ganesh S Shetty were present.

Brief of Guests speech:

Gopal Shetty MP:

North Mumbai MP Gopal Shetty inaugurated the event and said conducting such a function by bringing all the community leaders together the credit goes to Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti.

Dr. Radhakrishna Nair has done a great achievement. It is not easy to carry out a large-scale revolution in Gujarat’s Kutch. When Jayakrishna Shetty started this organization, God must have made a decision. All the leaders of the society gather here to pay homage to a political saint. Let everyone devote a couple of hours to the development of society.

Ivan D’Souza:

AICC Secretary and former MLC young lawyer Ivan D’Souza, who participated as the chief guest, said that watching this program feels like being in Mangalore. A large number of leaders of various societies have gathered here. History was made by George Fernandes. It was RK Nair who set out to make history. George Fernandes gave strength to the labours/workers. Today, when the Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti wants to name the Mangalore Airport after George Fernandes, everyone should support it. Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti has given a good message to society through this program today.

Captain Ganesh Karnik:

Another chief guest former MLC BJP spokesperson Captain Ganesh Karnik spoke and said that we have already brought the achievements, activities and plans of the Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti to the knowledge of the Karnataka government. Ivan D’Souza, who is close to the present government, should join us for its implementation. The district is developing in all sectors but should create employment for workers.

Suresh Shetty Gurme:

Suresh Shetty Gurme, a newly elected MLA from Kapu Constituency said that the values of life will be understood when we do meaningful service in our short period of life. Before I became an MLA, I travelled to most of the countries in the world. The construction of a port at Hejamady on the coast will create employment for the people of the district. When the religious areas of the district are visited by outsiders, employment is created when tourist centres are built in addition to it. Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samiti has been working continuously for the past 22 years on employment-generating projects. I will do my best as a legislator. As entrepreneurs and social workers, you should also contribute to the development of the districts.

Pics: Dinesh Kulal

