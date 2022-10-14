Geriatric Medicine Department YMCH Celebrates International Senior Citizen’s day

Mangaluru: The geriatric medicine department of YMCH celebrated International Senior Citizen’s day on the 8th floor, EMD auditorium from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm.

The program was initiated with Prayer by Mr Azeez, the Insurance department in charge. Dr Prabha Adhikari, HOD, Geriatric medicine, YMCH welcomed the guests. Presided over by Dr Ashwin Dutta, Assoc. Dean, YMC and Chief Guest, Mr Jeradine D’Souza, Founder and director of Mangalore Alzheimer’s association. Guests of honour were Mr Mangalore Senior contest winner Mr T G Shenoy and Mrs Mangalore Senior contest winner Mrs Rama Rajaram Mohanpal.

Various Ashram inmates from Olavinahalli, Daigoli, Abhaya Ashram, Konaje, members of KMC Navachaitanya group, Bejai senior’s yoga group & Yen Active Ageing group actively participated and enjoyed the event thoroughly.

4 Seniors from various Ashrams were felicitated, with their achievements presented by Ashram in-charge ladies & also by Dr Prabha Adhikari. All the Ashram inmates were provided with a Yenepoya Geriatric health card for discounted consultation.

On account of Alzheimer’s month, a poster competition was conducted among UG students at YMC, the prize winners were awarded by Dr Ashwin Dutta, Mr Jeradin, Mr T G Shenoy and Mrs Rama Rajaram.

A variety of entertainment programs were presented by elders themselves, some planned & most of them extempore. Everyone enjoyed the lunch provided at the end.

Dr Kishore Kumar Ubrangala, Professor of Geriatric Medicine delivered the vote of thanks. 100 people participated in the programme.

