German govt to rapidly expand LNG import infrastructure



Berlin: The German government plans to rapidly expand the infrastructure for importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) through an “LNG acceleration act”, a government statement said.

An early draft of a corresponding bill has been provided for Germany’s governing parties, aiming to build land-based and floating LNG terminals and the necessary pipelines faster, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

Construction of gas pipelines and infrastructure for LNG terminals in Germany could begin this summer, according to the statement.

Last week, Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck signed contracts for the lease of a total of four floating LNG terminals, with 2.94 billion euros ($3.1 billion) available for this purpose.

“This is part of the effort to put Germany’s energy supply on a broader basis,” the government said.