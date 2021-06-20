Spread the love



















Germany’s ruling conservatives move up in polls

Berlin: Three and a half months before the federal elections in Germany, the governing conservative parties, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), are moving up in the polls, while the Green Party is losing ground.

The CDU/CSU had gained one percentage point compared to the previous week and stood at 28 per cent, according to a recent Trendbarometer survey conducted by the market and opinion research institute forsa among 1,003 voters in Germany, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Green Party had lost one percentage point and its support stood at 21 per cent, according to the survey published by the RTL/ntv television channel.

In the race for Chancellor, the Green Party candidate, Annalena Baerbock, has lost her first place to the CDU/CSU’s candidate Armin Laschet.

Baerbock has lost one percentage point compared to the previous week and stood at 20 per cent, according to the survey.

Shortly after her nomination in April, her rating had jumped above 30 per cent.

Olaf Scholz, the Social Democratic Party’s (SPD) candidate for Chancellor, had lost one percentage point and stood at 15 percent.

Notably, 42 per cent of German voters would not choose any of the three official party candidates, according to the survey.

