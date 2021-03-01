Spread the love



















Get Even More Cricket Action With Virtual Cricket At 1xBet

Cricket is the number one sport in India, with the likes of the IPL being the most lucrative and widely watched cricket tournament in the world currently. Indian cricket lovers have much to bet on when it comes to cricket, but the good news is that at 1xBet, things got even better!

Besides being able to bet on cricket matches using great odds, wide lines, and a host of bonuses and promotions, like a risk-free bet, cricket-lovers can now enjoy their favourite sports day in and day out with the 1xBet virtual cricket option.

This is How it Works!

The first thing to mention is that virtual cricket, unlike real-life cricket, is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the year. So now there is no need to wait for the next match or tournament. Bettors from India can make the most of cricket betting at any time. Games take place every 30 minutes at 1xBet.

The next thing to mention is you can bet on the outcome of a match just as you would a regular cricket event. What’s more, is the betting lines are almost as wide as they are for real-time cricket! You can bet on the outcome, total runs, wickets, or highest opening partnership!

The game itself is simulated, and all matches have the very highest quality imagery possible. Spectators will be drawn into the match just as they would one on the fields of Eden Gardens or Wankhede Stadium.

Lastly, another benefit is virtual cricket also saves time. Only the highlights are shown to you, and within a couple of minutes, you will know the outcome of the match.

1xBet has gone above and beyond to make sure that their Indian players can have the very best in cricket at their fingertips at all times! Register or log-in to catch the latest and bet on virtual cricket anytime, anywhere!