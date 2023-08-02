Get Into Fun & Party Spirit! WINES & Spiritz Opens its 10th Outlet at Yeyyadi on 2 Aug  

Get Into The True Spirit! WINES & Spiritz Opens its 10th Outlet at ‘MindSpace Building’ Yeyyadi, Mangaluru on Wednesday, 2 August 2023.

Mangaluru: ‘WINES & SPIRITZ’ in Mangaluru is known for its Spacious Outlets featuring a selection of SPIRITS from around the world in a sleek interior, and considered to be the BEST LIQUOR STORES in the City, where one can find a large variety different beverages from different regions at the BEST DEALS. With ‘Wines & Spiritz’ existing at locations in Kadri near Shivabagh, Chilimbi, Bejai, Valencia, Pumpwell, Padil, Surathkal (two locations), Kulshekara and now adding the TENTH outlet at ‘MindSpace Building’, Yeyyadi, Mangaluru on Wednesday, 2 August 2023.

The serene city of Mangaluru is abuzz with excitement as Wines & Spiritz has achieved yet another feather in its cap, marking a moment of immense pride and accomplishment for Supreme Enterprises and its dedicated team. With an unwavering commitment to perfection and a passion for serving its customers, the inauguration of its 10th liquor shop at Mindspace Yeyyadi, Mangalore has become a shining beacon of success symbolizing more than a decade of dedicated service and excellence in this industry.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Wednesday, the 2nd of August, with their dear Mangalore community and enthusiastic customers in attendance. Local dignitaries graced the occasion with their presence, expressing their support for their venture and recognizing their contribution to the region’s economic growth. The inauguration was a testament to the strong relationships forged with the community and the city of Mangaluru over the years.

Addressing the occasion, Jossy D’Souza, the visionary behind the thriving enterprise, emphasized the importance of responsible consumption and reiterated their commitment to upholding the highest standards in the liquor retail industry. He also expressed gratitude to all those who have contributed to this remarkable journey.

At the newly inaugurated store, they take pride in offering an extensive collection of beverages, carefully curated to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. From premium spirits to exotic wines and beers, their well-stocked shelves promise an unparalleled shopping experience for connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike. The look and feel of the store will also enrich your experience which was done by the Architectural team of experts ARCAID who have personalized and given you an out-of-this-world and unforgettable shopping experience.

If you are worried that you have to queue up again outside other liquor shops to stock up on your festival or party booze, Wines & Spirits is the answer to all such worries if you are living or passing by the Yeyyadi area and beyond. This classy new liquor is the right place where true alcohol aficionados can buy their favourite booze. The sprawling air-conditioned space where you can walk from aisle to aisle to bag your purchase.

No one wants to go and shop at crowded liquor stores, Wines & Spiritz are the places customers would prefer to walk in that’s the reason Wines & Spiritz has gained so much popularity in the City and beyond, and this Tenth store will be no exception. They have a huge and most expensive collection also available, and the friendly and courteous store staff will be at your service in finding and also explaining to you the right wine/beer etc for you as per palate and pocket.

This is a clear indication that customers needed such places to buy their favourite brand of booze irrespective of prices- and Wines & Spiritz is the right place to shop! There is ample parking available in front of the store. Currently, they have some very attractive offers running, so grab the best deals before they run out, and say CHEERS during Social Time!

In celebration of this milestone, Wines & Spirits invites all patrons to raise their glasses and join in toasting the achievements of the past, the promise of the future, and the joys of life shared over a fine selection of Wines and Spirits.

ADDRESS : WINES & SPIRITZ

MindSpace Building

Yeyyadi, Mangaluru

Phone : 0824-2004088; 7760909213

Email: winesnspiritz@gmail.com

