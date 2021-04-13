Spread the love



















Get Ready for Traffic Diversions Due to Storm-Water Drainage and UGD Works

Mangaluru: Once again it’s going to be a nightmare for motorists and pedestrians as Storm-Water Drain and Underground Drainage projects will be going on for a month. The traffic ban on P M Road and Sharavu Mahaganapathi Temple Road will be in force for nearly 30 days till 11 May 2021. The ban is meant to facilitate taking up storm-water drain bridge and Under Ground Drainage (UGD) projects.

The storm-water drain bridge work will be taken up near Shan Plaza (near Hotel Janata Deluxe) and Prabhat/Suchitra Talkies on K S Rao Road. Traffic on these roads have been diverted. Accordingly, traffic coming from Navabharath Circle towards State Bank of India and Hampankatta will have to pass via Dongerkery Venkataramana Road, New Chitra Talkies junction and Car street.

Traffic from M G Road to State Bank of India will have to ply via PVS Circle, Bunts Hostel and Dr Ambedkar (Jyothi) circle. However, vehicles from Navabharath Circle can reach the Shan Plaza , Hotel Janara Deluxe, Classic Paradise Apartments, SCDCC Bank, St Aloysius College and the District Court Complex via Bishop House.

Parking of vehicles on both sides of Dongerikeri Road up to the New Chitra Talkies, on V T Road, between Hotel Srinivas Junction and Om Mahal junction, has been banned. So if you have to take these routes , it is advisable that you start early to reach your destination in time , or face delay.