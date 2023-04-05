Get Set for the First Ever ‘Mangaluru Triathlon’ Graced by Top Celebrities on 9 April

Mangaluru: With Brand Ambassadors as celebrities including Miss India Universe Divita Rai and some to be part of the event, preparations are afoot for the first-ever Mangaluru Triathlon that will take Mangalore by storm on Sunday 9 April 2023. It will be a superlative Easter Sunday treat for the Mangaloreans and people of the surrounding areas. The mega event will witness the participation of athletes and sports enthusiasts from all over India. Along with the pageant diva, Indian Badminton star Chirag Shetty played a pivotal role in India’s victory in the Coveted Thomas Cup last year and Ironman of India with diverse distinctions in endurance sports Dr Anand Patil are the brand ambassador of the mega event.

The details of the Mangaluru Triathlon were shared during the press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club on Wednesday, 5 April. As icing on the cake, the Mountain Girl famed Prime Minister’s Bal Puraskar awardee Ms Kamya Karthikeyan has accepted the invitation to be part of the event to cheer the athletes. Kamya has already accomplished the rare feat of climbing the highest mountain peaks of 5 continents, thus inspiring the younger generation. Another highlight will be nearly 100 Indian Army and Defense personnel are expected to participate in the event. Miss India Universe Ms Divita Rai will also be another Brand Ambassador for the event”.

The three disciplined events will commence with sea swimming of 1.5 km at Tannirbavi Beach on Sunday 9 April early morning after which the 40 km Cycling event will traverse through the National Highway diverting at Thokkottu to reach Mudipu. A ten-kilometer run will finally take place in the picturesque terrain of Mudipu. Supplementing the mega event, grand cultural evenings will take the Coastal City by storm along with Beachside Expo at the Tannirbhavi Beach on Saturday 8 April and Sunday 9 April. Celebrities from different walks of life are expected to be part of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishwas U S Rao-the Secretary and Trustee of Tapasya Foundation said, ” Tapasya Foundation Charitable Trust, an organization that provides palliative and hospice care to terminally ill cancer patients. The triathlon, which is a fundraiser event in aid of the Foundation, is an endurance multisport race that consists of swimming, cycling, and running. Sportspersons from all over the country are expected to participate in the event which is the first of its kind happening in the state. The event will start with a 1.5 km sea swimming at Tannirbavi Beach followed by 40 km of Cycling to Mudipu on the city’s outskirts and culminating in a 10 km running at Mudipu”.

Harneesh Raj of We R Cycling, Sarvesha Samaga- President of We R Cycling; Dhruvin Yogesh Jasani- Co-Founder of Mangalore Surf Club; and Ms Amirah D’souza- President of Mangalore Runners Club were present on the dais during the press meet.

For further information and registration details, please visit the website at www.mangalurutriathlon.com

