Get Vaccinated to Enter Mangaluru City Corporation from November 26

Mangaluru: As people are still careless in following the COVID guidelines, the government has taken all the measures to curb the Coronavirus and save people from losing their lives. We are seeing some people with an “I Don’t Care” attitude by not wearing the facemask, while some say that they feel choked while wearing the facemask, others say that there is no Coronavirus anymore.

To protect the people from the Coronavirus and especially those following the COVID guidelines, the government has taken necessary precautions. On November 26, morning when team mangalorean visited the Mangaluru City Corporation, officials at the main gate of the building made sure that those entering the building were vaccinated and had the vaccination certificate.

When mangalorean.com contacted the concerned authorities they said that without the COVID vaccination no person including the staff were allowed to enter the building without the vaccination certificate.

Speaking to team mangalorean, Senior Health Officer Linge Gowda said, “People come to Mangaluru City Corporation for various services and many of them have not been vaccinated. From today, November 26 onwards we have restricted the entry only for those who have been vaccinated. Arrangements have been made for people who have not received the vaccination to be vaccinated at the entrance of the building”.

Linge Gowda further said, “Today morning MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar flagged off the vehicle “Aptha Mithra” to help the public to get the vaccination. The vehicle will move around the city from morning to 6 pm where people can avail the services and get themselves vaccinated”.

A medical team is also available at the entrance of Mangaluru City Corporation where people can get themselves vaccinated.