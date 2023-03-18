Get your first look at Land Trades Nakshatra, the Premium Apartment Project at Gandhinagar, Mangalore

The completion of a major real estate project in Mangalore is always a news-making event. Today all eyes are on Nakshatra, the premium residential project by Land Trades Builders & Developers, which is fast approaching completion. Situated in Gandhinagar, 8th Cross Road, Mangalore, Nakshatra embodies the best traditions of Land Trades by giving excellent lifestyle choices to customers. The project was launched with the Bhoomi Pooja, which took place on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, and the construction work has been completed within a record period of 30 months. The project is presently undergoing finishing work and is slated for formal inauguration in the near future.

“I am delighted to say that Nakshatra is being completed within the promised timeline, despite the extreme challenges that arose due to the COVID pandemic. We have met all the quality parameters and look forward to handing over the apartments to our customers in the near future,” said K. Shrinath Hebbar, the proprietor of Land Trades.

Nakshatra is the 38th project of Land Trades. A majestic 15-story building, it features 52 two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments. The flats are available in different variants, with floor areas ranging from 1292 sq. ft to 2526 sq. ft. Nakshatra is conceived as a premium project with select lifestyle features for those who prefer discreet living. It seamlessly blends style with substance and makes living a pleasure for discerning residents. The project was an instant success, with most of the apartments being sold immediately after its launch. Only a few flats are presently available, and the firm is arranging exclusive preview visits for interested customers. Prospective buyers on the lookout for a good home may contact Land Trades Builders & Developers for a personalised project visit.

The project is beautifully designed by Architect Peter Mascarenhas of Archi-Technics, who has also designed all other acclaimed Land Trades’ mega projects like Solitaire and Maurishka Palace. The construction work has been flawlessly executed by MFar Constructions, a reputed company of international stature. The building is designed for 100% Vastu compliance and is approved by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Nakshatra greets visitors with beautifully landscaped open areas, and the project includes premium features like a visitors’ lobby, Mitsubishi high-speed lifts, and a covered terrace with a provision for a shuttle court. The rooftop facility is suitable for hosting functions and celebrating special occasions. Car parking is provided on 3 levels of the building at the Basement, ground and 1st floor. A heavy-duty backup power generator, CCTV surveillance, a firefighting system, and intercom facilities are provided.

Nakshatra is designed to be an eco-friendly building with green features like rainwater harvesting for water conservation and abundant water supply, solar-powered hot water supply, on-site waste segregation, and an in-house sewage treatment plant.

The spacious interiors of the project are designed for maximum comfort with optimum use of space, natural ventilation and flow of sunlight. The best materials have been used for surface finishing, flooring, woodwork, plumbing, electrical and bathrooms. A centralised reticulated gas connection is yet another feature of the project.

Nakshatra joins the ranks of Land Trades’ other premium projects like Solitaire (Hat Hill), Emerald Bay (Beach Property at Surathkal), Maurishka Palace (Kadri Kambla), Sai Grandeur (Jail Road), Roopali and Atlantis (Bendorewell), Insignia (Valencia), and Sai Prem (Mannagudda). Land Trades is currently also promoting ultra-luxury high-rise projects like Altura at Bendorewell, Shivabagh at Kadri Shivabagh, as well as Adira, a premium apartment project at Urva Marigudi Temple Road and Kamath Gardens, a residential layout at Ullal.

Responding to the emerging demand for luxury homes, the firm is also all set to launch three new luxury residential projects soon at prime locations of Chilimbi, Vas Lane and Alake and commercial projects on PVS Road and at Yeyyadi.

Land Trades is a leading real estate and property developer in Mangalore founded by K Shrinath Hebbar, a first-generation entrepreneur, in the year 1992. It is an ISO 9000:2015 firm enjoying a ‘DA2’ Real Estate Developer Rating from CRISIL. Many of its completed projects also enjoy the highest individual project rankings from CRISIL.

