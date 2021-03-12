Spread the love



















Getting a Trade License in Mluru Made Easy: MCC has Launched an APP For the Same

Mangaluru : Mangalore City Corporation (MCC) has now launched a mobile App to enable people to apply online for trade license and receive it online. It is available by downloading from Google Play Store . With the launch of this App there will be geo-tagging provision, duplication in issuing licenses will not be possible.



Apart from the App, the off-line system of issuing trade licenses will continue to work till the time people get used to the mobile application. With this App, people need not come to the corporation office for applying, submitting documents or to receive a license which can be downloaded online. People can also use the app to apply for renewal of license and also for the cancellation. Once they apply, they can pay licence fee and upload documents online, check status of applications and download licence and take a print. The final version of the App has a digital signature.

The civic body has categorised 10 types of main trade with sub-categories. The main categories are general, food and beverages, boarding and lodging; automobile, showrooms, spare parts and service centres, offices, industries, hospitals, markets, halls and temporary license. The temporary category comprises licenses issued to exhibitions, festivals, street vendors, tender coconut sellers, vegetable and fruit vendors and the like. The general category comprises 20 trades such as coaching centres, courier services, stationery centres, laundry shops, garment shops, jewellery shops and the like.