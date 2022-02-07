Getting Hungry or Thirsty! 2 Vendiman Vending Machines to Serve Your Needs at MIA



Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport, in its continued endeavor to create seamless experiences for the guests, has introduced two Vendiman vending machines at the domestic and international security hold areas (SHA) of the airport. The machines are contactless, cashier less and provide guests with nutritious authentic food and beverage offerings.

Fully automated, the vending machines are convenient to use and dispense the products quickly. Passengers have the option of picking up the food or drink of their choice by making payments through cash/cashless digital wallets payment modes with options such as UPI, Paytm, PhonePe, BHIM, Google Pay and credit or debit cards.

The vending machines are part of the dedicated efforts to elevate the travel experience of passengers from the #GatewayToGoodness and give them diverse options to meet their various meal and snacking requirements. Mangaluru International Airport offers a diverse selection of culinary offering in the pre-security hold area, as well in the two security hold areas.

These vending machines are the perfect choice for a snack– either pre-flight or during a flight.