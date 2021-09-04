Spread the love



















Getting VAX to the MAX! 19-year-old Daily Wage Worker gets 2 Vaccine Doses within Few Minutes

Mangaluru: While for many to get their First dose of Vaccination has always been a hard time when they have to stay in the queue for hours and sometimes the vaccination runs out and they have to return and come back another time- and for those after their first vaccination have to wait for 84 days to get the second jab, but not for this 19-year-old youth who got both his FIRST and SECOND Vaccination dose within minutes- and it was due to the total negligence of a health assistant at the vaccination camp.

This youth, a daily wage worker, was administered two doses of Covishield vaccine in a short span of time at a crowded vaccination camp at Dugaladka school in Sullia taluk in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. Sources reveal that the youth was kept under observation for three hours at the centre and later sent home. Health officials have been keeping a check on him at his home and no adverse effect has been reported to date as per Sullia Taluk health officer Dr B Nandakumar said.

K B Arun, son of Balasubramanyam, a daily wage worker hailing from Kootelu in the taluk, had gone to the vaccination camp at Duggalakda High School in Sullia taluk, where the health assistant administered the first dose of vaccine to him. He waited in the room for some time when he was given a second dose by the same staff unaware that he had already received the jab.

Dr Nandakumar said the confusion occurred as the youth did not leave the room after getting vaccinated. He was under the impression that two doses of vaccine were required for travel. The nurse also could not recognise him in the mask. Meanwhile, Arun’s family members on learning that Arun had received two doses of vax, comp[lained against the health assistant to Sullia taluk health officer (THO), Dr Nandakumar. It is learnt that the THO reportedly allayed the fears of the family and advised Arun to have meals at regular intervals.

