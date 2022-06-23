Ghana has not recorded any Ebola case: Official



Accra: Ghana has not recorded any cases of an Ebola outbreak, said a senior health official.

Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, made the statement on Wednesday following media reports about an outbreak of Ebola in northern Ghana.

Addressing the media, he observed his outfit undertook a simulation exercise to test their preparedness for such health emergencies, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I am not aware that we have picked up an Ebola case in the northern region. What I can say is that we were doing a simulation exercise on the Ebola viral disease at the public health emergency management operation centre,” he added.

In 2014, an outbreak of Ebola took place in west Africa, mainly in Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Liberia.