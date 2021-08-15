Spread the love



















Ghani flees to Tajikistan with NSA, Afghan Parliament Speaker to Islamabad



Kabul: Ashraf Ghani along with National Security Adviser Hamdullah Muhib and head of the administrative office of President Fazel Mahmood Fazli left Afghanistan for Tajikistan.

Some lawmakers have also fled to Islamabad. Earlier, speaker of Afghan parliament Mir Rahman Rahmani, Younus Qanuni, Muhammad Muhaqeq, Karim Khalili, Ahmad Wali Masoud, and Ahmad Zia Masoud fled to Islamabad, Afghan media reported.

Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah in a video clip said that the former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan.

He said that he left the people of Afghanistan in mess and misery and he will be judged accordingly.

The Taliban in an official statement said that the fighters were directed to enter Kabul city so that they prevent potential looting and chaos in the city, as per media reports.

The statement reads that, since Afghan forces have left outposts in Kabul city, there is a risk of plundering.

Kabul is taken by the fighters at a time when the power is not transferred yet and a delegation is said to be leaving for Doha to complete the process.

