Ghaziabad: Vehicle with religious sticker fined, Hindu Raksha Dal chief booked for creating ruckus



Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police have booked the chief of a Hindu Raksha Dal who engaged in an altercation with a traffic constable for issuing a challan against a vehicle with a ‘Jai Mata Di’ sticker on it.

The video of the altercation has now gone viral.

In the video, the national president of the Hindu Raksha Dal, Pinky Chaudhary, can be seen arguing fiercely with the traffic constable, surrounded by several members of the group.

Chaudhary was seen challenging the constable to call his seniors and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He is also seen attempting to snatch the constable’s mobile phone, which was being used to record the incident.

The fine was issued in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, which prohibits displaying religious or caste-specific stickers on vehicles.

The police on Monday registered a case against Chaudhary, the driver of the vehicle, and about two dozen unidentified individuals under Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including IPC 146 (use of force or violence), 148 (rioting), 322 (voluntarily causing hurt), 353 (obstructing the duty of a public servant), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

