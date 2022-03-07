Gift of Blood is Gift of Life! KORWA organizes Blood Donation/Medical Camp & First Aid Training

The Gift of Blood is the Gift of Life! Konkan Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA ) in association Indian Red Cross Society -Dakshina Kannada, Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Pradesh-Vamanjoor; St Joseph’s Church-Vamanjoor; and Health Commission Unit of Vamanjoor Church organizes Blood Donation/Medical Camp & First Aid Training, on Sunday, 6 March 2022 from 9 am-1 pm held at Vamanjoor Church Hall.

Mangaluru: Konkan Overseas Returnees Welfare Association (KORWA)-Mangaluru, is a non-profit organization serving as a bridge between donors and local communities. It emerged in the year 2010, with Founder members Louis Lobo, John Tauro, David D Souza and Violet Pereira desire to commence an association in order to effectively serve the people of overseas Indian returnees of the Konkan region. And only to those who are in distress and who have either retired or are jobless and facing various difficulties. Also to serve the under privileged children’s education and medicals needs of Konkan region with no distinction whatsoever on the basis of creed, colour, race, caste, sex or status.

The main objectives of forming KORWA, is to foster a feeling of brotherhood and lend a helping hand to the needy, and become a ray of hope in their life. Many in the past year have benefited from the support of KORWA. For their education and medical needs. KORWA’s small support meant a lot to them, and in doing so KORWA members believed it was a small way of saying “We Care For The Less Fortunate”. And among the many community projects that they undertake every year, their BIGGEST Annual programme is the ‘Christmas Celebration’ where the true meaning of Christmas “Sharing & Giving” is highlighted by distributing Goodies with Less-Privileged Kids, joined by fun extravaganza, thereby putting miles of smiles on these unfortunate children. And KORWA members have shown their love and care to the under-priviledged by offering their help through various sources and community projects.

In November 2021, KORWA had joined with Rotary Club of Mangalore, a yet another organization which undertakes various community projects, in organizing a useful project-the ‘FIRST AID TRAINING PROGRAMME’ conducted by Dr.Jeedhu Radhakrishnan- the Karnataka State Secretary for EMERGENCY Medicine Association,India, and presently working as a Consultant and Incharge in the Department of Emergency Medicine,and also associate professor at KMC Mangaluru and Manipal Hospital Goa. And now KORWA in association Indian Red Cross Society -Dakshina Kannada, Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Pradesh-Vamanjoor; St Joseph’s Church-Vamanjoor; and Health Commission Unit of Vamanjoor Church organized Blood Donation/Medical Camp & First Aid Training, on Sunday, 6 March 2022 from 9 am-1 pm held at Vamanjoor Church Hall.

The programme began with a prayer song invoking God’s blessings by Catholic Sabha members, followed by a prayer by Fr Santhosh D’souza-the Assistant Parish Priest of Vamanjoor St Joseph Church. The welcome address was delivered by Cyprian D’souza-the President of Catholic Sabha-Vamanjoor, followed by a briefing about KORWA and its objectives and projects by Lancy Menezes-the president of Korwa. Rtn Archie Menezes- the Treasurer of Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) gave a narration about the activities and services rendered by IRCS.

Addressing the audience Fr James D’souza the Parish Priest of Vamanjoor Church said, “We should all know that “Blood” is an important resource, both for planned treatments and urgent interventions. It can help patients suffering from life-threatening conditions live longer and with a higher quality of life, and supports complex medical and surgical procedures. Blood is also vital for treating the wounded during emergencies of all kinds (natural disasters, accidents, armed conflicts, etc.) and has an essential, life-saving role in maternal and perinatal care.This is a very helpful project undertaken by Korwa in association with our Church for a good cause, and I appreciate their service and commitment”.

The First Aid Training programme conducted by Sacith Suvarna-the Director of Youth Red Cross Society -Dakshina Kannada was especially as to how we have to survive a victim who meets with an accident, how fast can we shift the victim by giving necessary first aid training and move him to a nearby higher center for further care and treatment. Suvarna also stressed upon the importance of Cardiac evaluation at initial period ,observing and notice the signs and symptoms and how fast he can be mobilized to higher care centers. He also demonstrated the CPR techniques using a volunteer from the audience. He also briefed upon some of the Common Emergencies which are brought to the hospital Emergency department .He also gave an insight on how Epilepsy and Stroke patients should be taken care.

”Gift of Blood is Gift of Life! Blood is a lifeline and its value is only recognized when we are in need of it to save the lives of our near and dear ones . Do you feel you don’t have much to offer? You have the most precious resource of all: the ability to save a life by donating blood! Help share this invaluable gift with someone in need. If you’re a blood donor, you’re a hero to someone, somewhere, who received your gracious gift of life. The finest gesture one can make is to save life by donating Blood. The blood donor of today may be the recipient of tomorrow.

This Blood Donation Camp was of BIG help, since Mangaluru faces a severe blood shortage since they couldn’t organize any blood donation camps and also that not many blood donors were coming forward during this recent Coronavirus outbreak. The fear about the coronavirus kept people from wanting to donate blood. But Healthy individuals were needed to donate now to help patients counting on lifesaving blood, platelets or AB Elite plasma. Donating is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. One of the most important things you can do to ensure that the Blood Bank doesn’t have another health care crisis on top of Coronavirus- is to give BLOOD now.

“Why Donate Blood? You don’t need a special reason to give blood; you just need your own reason. Some of us gave blood because we were asked by a friend. Some know that a family member or a friend might need blood some day. Some believe it is the right thing we do. The number one reason donors say they give blood is because they “want to help others.” Whatever your reason, the need is constant and your contribution is important for a healthy and reliable blood supply. And you’ll feel good knowing you’ve helped change a life. One day that someone may be your close relative, a friend, a loved one—or even one of YOU. By donation of blood means a few minutes to YOU, but a lifetime for somebody else.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean blood donor Lawrence D’souza-the president of DK Congress Labour Cell said, “Blood is something we all expect to be there for us when we need it, yet very few of us come forward actively to give blood – many people would not be alive today if it wasn’t for the generosity of blood donors. I decided to donate blood because it’s something I can do to save others lives. It takes very little time, it helps people who really need it, and I feel better that I did. Blood donation is the easiest and the most powerful way to make an impact. With each unit you give, you can save up to 4 lives! Glad I was one of the proud blood donors here”. A large number of people donated blood, including the parishioners of St Joseph Church-Vamnajoor, who after the Sunday mass came forward to donate blood for a good cause. Thanks to the priest who made an announcement during the mass, to donate blood.

Other dignitaries on the dais during the formal programme were- Rohan Pereira and Ms Anita Colaco- the VP and Secretary of Catholic Sabha respectively. The vote of thanks was proposed by Denis D’souza-the Secretary of Health Commission Unit of Church, and Roshan Rocco-the Youth leader of the Church Varado meticulously compered the programme. The Red Cross Blood Bank Team at the helm of this Blood Donation Camp were-Dr Sanjana, Ms Harita D’souza, Bharath Bhat, Ms Manasa Poojary, Mohammed Adil and Prathiksha Poojary, all from Lady Goshen Hospital.

In conclusion, in my perspective, “When you donate blood, one may ask-Where would your blood be going? Who would be helped by it? The answer is simple, Your blood could save the life of a mother? A father? A son or daughter? A baby? An adult? A person battling cancer, sickle cell disease or may be a person involved in a vehicle accident? Blood donation is a simple, four-step process: registration, medical history and mini-physical, donation and refreshments. It is a safe process, and a sterile needle is used only once for each donor and then discarded.

Whatever your reason, the need is constant and your contribution is important for a healthy and reliable blood supply. And you’ll feel good knowing you’ve helped change a life. So when you give blood, you are giving someone another chance at life. One day that someone may be your close relative, a friend, a loved one—or even one of YOU. By donation of blood means a few minutes to YOU, but a lifetime for somebody else. Pass it around. Share a little, care a little – Donate Blood.

A life may depend on a gesture from you, a bottle of Blood. To give blood you need neither extra strength nor extra food,and you will save a life. Blood Donation will cost you nothing but it will save a life! Tears of a mother cannot save her Child. But your Blood can. To the young and healthy it’s no loss. To the sick it’s the hope of life. Donate Blood to give back life. Blood is meant to circulate. So why not come forward and donate blood and save a life or lives! Team Mangalorean makes a humble request to our readers to come forward and donate blood, at any BLOOD BANK centres in the City. And thanks to KORWA and their associates in this project for organizing the Blood/Medical Camp. Dev Borem Korum!