Spread the love



















Gilbert Mendoca Elected President of SWAK

Kuwait: Shirva Welfare Association Kuwait (SWAK), held its Annual Meeting on Friday, January 29, at Harmony Hall – Salmiya.

The meeting commenced with the opening prayer led by Urban D’Souza & a welcome note by the President Mr Alban D’Souza. Secretary Lona D’Souza read out the annual report featuring the past year’s events. Likewise, treasurer Roshni Lobo briefed the information on the financial statement of the Association to its members.

President Alban D’Souza briefly updated the good work done by SWAK for the needy people during the troublesome phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, SWAK felicitated some of its below mentioned members with mementoes, who have decided to retire from work to spend quality time with their loved ones back home in India, while some opted to go to other countries for new challenges in their career.

-Denis Mascarenhas (Founder Member & served many years in the Committee).

-Valerian Gomes (Founder Member & served many years in Committee).

-Urban D’Souza (Founder Member, served as President, Auditor & many other posts including Committee Member).

-Denis Pinto (Served as Treasurer & Committee member).

In the second phase of the AGM, the existing Committee was dissolved by President and requested Election Commissioner Mr Urban D’Souza to conduct the election process to form a new committee.

A Dynamic Gilbert Mendoca has been elected as the new President of the Association.

Following are the new office bearers elected for various positions.

Executive Committee 2021-22:

President: Gilbert Mendonca

Vice President: Adrian Gomes

General Secretary: Felcita Flavia DSouza

Joint Secretary: Joyce Lona DSouza

Accountant: Roshni Lobo

Auditor: Clifford DSouza

Cultural Secretary: Alwyn DSouza

Joint Cultural Secretary: Naveen Barboza

Public Relations Officer: Alban DSouza

Media Representative & Website Administrator: Alwyn DSouza

Committee Members:

Anil Menezes, Clara DS’ouza, Denis Pinto, Doris Lobo, Felix Serrao, Gretta D’Souza, Harold D’Souza, Lionel D’Souza, Regina Serrao, Robert Mathias, Rophel Fernandes, Sanjeet D’Souza, Urban D’Souza, Valerian Gomes.

The newly elected President, Gilbert Mendonca expressed his gratitude for keeping trust in him & giving such a deserving position. He said he has worked for the Association since its inception as a committee member & for many years served as Treasurer & Auditor of the Association. He requested the wholehearted support from members to do justice for his new assignment.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks by newly elected Vice President Mr Adrian Gomes.

SHIRVA WELFARE ASSOCIATION KUWAIT popularly known as SWAK, is an Organization formed in December 1994 by Shirva Parishioners who reside & work in the Gulf State of Kuwait. The prime motto of Shirva Welfare Association is to facilitate primary education for the poor children back in Shirva who have to discontinue their studies due to the financial constraints in their family. Such students are aided through SWAK educational fund. On the other hand, SWAK also provides its members with assistance in times of need.

Apart from this, SWAK has also aided many needy individuals and organizations like Manasa Rehabilitation and Training Centre, a residential school for the specially-abled children, by assisting to build an Autism Center. In January 2020 SWAK celebrated “SWAK RUPYALO SAMBRAM” a musical extravaganza for Konkani Music lovers to commemorate “Silver Jubilee”. Today SWAK is an umbrella consisting of more than 200 members.