GIO Organizes ‘ K.I.N.D’- Keeping up the Indian Nation of Diversity in City

Mangaluru: GIO (Girls Islamic Organization) Dakshina Kannada organized, ‘KIND: Keeping up the Indian Notion of Diversity’ on the 20th of December,2022, commemorating the International day of Human Solidarity.

‘K.I.N.D’, was a cultural program epitomizing the beauty of our nation with an intent to proclaim that diversity is not an excuse for discrimination, but rather a beautiful aspect that we need to be proud of. KIND symbolizes humanity as the basis for the peaceful coexistence of countless shades of diversity that our nation embodies.

The event commenced at 04:45 pm outside the Town Hall of Mangaluru with the recitation of verses from three holy scriptures. The guests of honour were Dr Sarfraz J Hasim, psychologist, mind trainer and coach, Principal of PA first grade college, Mangaluru; Dr Vasudev Belle, principal of govt. pre-university college Mulki, Mrs Vijayalakshmi Kalimar; promoted member of Karnataka Tulu Sahitya academy, and Ms Aysha Thabassum, the State President of GIO Karnataka.

Mrs Aysha Fidha, the District Organizer of GIO delivered the presidential address. Dr Sarfraz J Hasim and Dr Vasudev Belle stressed the necessity of protecting the thread of unity and shed light on how diversity leads to development. Mrs Vijayalakshmi Kalimar recited a poem reminiscing her college days when friendship was boundless and beautiful. Ms Mafazah Sharfudin, a published poet, recited a poem following which cadres of GIO enacted a musical play encouraging togetherness.

Students of PA first grade college concluded the evening with a melodious group song. 150+ audience were present and the program was much appreciated making it a success.



