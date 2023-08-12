Girl, grandparents die of electrocution in K’taka

Belagavi: In a tragic incident, a girl and her grandparents died of electrocution on Saturday in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

The deceased have been identified as eight-year-old Annapoorna Honnappa Lamani, her grandfather Erappa Gangapap Rathod (55) and grandmother Shantavaa Erappa Rathod (50).

Erappa worked as the watchman in a under-construction building in Shahunagar locality in Belagavi.

The deceased were natives of Araganchi tanda in Ramadurg taluk and Annapoorna was residing with her grandparents for better education.

When Annapoorna was turning off an electric switch in the building, she got electrocuted. Hearing her scream, her grandparents, who rushed to rescue her, also got electrocuted, and all of them died on the spot.

Annapoorna was studying in second standard at the government school.

The jurisdictional APMC police have rushed to the spot.

