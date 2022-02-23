Girls knocking at Karnataka HC doors for a nod to wear hijab to college want practical exams postponed

Udupi: Six students of Women’s Government Pre-University College, Udupi who have approached the High Court seeking to allow them to wear hijab and attend classes have appealed to the PU (Pre-University) Board to postpone their practical examinations starting from February 28.

”As we could not attend classes for the last two months after we were denied entry inside classrooms for wearing headscarves, we need time to study and appear for the practical exams. So we request for postponement of practical exams, said AH Almas, one of the six petitioners.

Almas noted that all the six students have requested the DDPU (Deputy Director of Pre-University Education) of the Udupi district to consider postponing their practical examination.

”We were told by the DDPU of Udupi district Maruthi Malge that he would communicate about our request to the concerned authorities in the PU Board. We hope that our request will be considered” she said.

Aliya Assadi, another petitioner in the hijab case said that after their demand for wearing hijab issue was politicised, and their contact numbers, addresses were publicised, they have been getting phone calls from unknown numbers.

”Some have threatened us and used abusive language” she said and urged the government to take action against those miscreants who assaulted the brother of one of the petitioners- Hazra Shifa.

”Shifa is more mentally disturbed after her brother – Saif was assaulted by miscreants in Malpe on Monday night. So she has not come with us to speak to media persons today, she said.

She further added all petitioners in the hijab case are eagerly waiting for the final verdict of the High Court.

”Till then there is no question of appearing for the practical exam without wearing hijab” she said. She also added that it is for this reason, they are requesting for postponement of practical exams till the final verdict is pronounced.