Girls wearing ‘Hijab’ Denied Entry to Classroom at Girls Govt PU College

Udupi: A group of six female students were allegedly barred from entering the classroom at Government Girls PU college Udupi as they were wearing Hijab.

According to information, six students were wearing Hijab while attending the classes, and the college principal warned them not to wear the Hijab inside the classroom.

One of the girls speaking to the media said, “We were denied entry into the classroom for wearing the Hijab. The college authorities not giving attendance to all the six students is condemnable. College authorities are denying us our rights. We have already informed our parents, and also requested the principal to allow us into the classroom”.

The college principal Rudregowda said, “In our college, there are 60 Muslim students and no one is wearing the Hijab inside the campus. Some students started wearing the Hijab inside the campus from three days. We instructed them to follow the college rules. But they were reluctant to follow the rules. We did not allow such students into the classroom. We have called the Parents and college administration meeting on January 1 and will take strict action against those not following the college rules”.