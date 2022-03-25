Gita not just religious book but a philosophy: NCM chairperson



New Delhi: The Gujarat government’s decision to include the Bhagvad Gita in the syllabus of secondary and higher secondary schools from the upcoming academic year, has been appreciated by the acting chairperson of the National Commission for Minorities, Syed Shahzadi.

Justifying teaching the Gita in schools, she said: “It is not just a religious book but a philosophy. It is a sacred scripture.”

However, she also said: “People who are willing to teach other religious books are also welcome as we cannot say anything on this. Different people have different sentiments in this country. Everyone is welcome to have their own views on this.”

As per the Commission, as no objection has been lodged with them from anywhere on this issue, no action can be taken in advance in this matter.

Starting from the 2022-23 academic year, the state government has decided to add the Hindu religious book to the curriculum of classes 6 to 12.

Meanwhile, addressing the violent situation in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, where a dozen houses were set ablaze by an angry mob, Syed Shehzadi said that the Commission is preparing to send a notice to the State Chief Secretary, regarding the death of eight people in the attack that was allegedly triggered by the murder of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Bhadu Sheikh.

“We will send a notice to the Chief Secretary and seek a report and members of the Commission are also contemplating to visit the area soon,” she said.

At least three women and two children were also among those killed in the violence.