‘Give Life A Chance’

Some time ago, I received a video clip on WhatsApp in which a young sportsman, Marc says: “I gave up everything I dreamt of as a little boy, because of those who I chose to surround myself with. If we surround ourselves with people involved with drugs, alcohol and pills, it’s a dead-end! We are defined by our choices!”

Marc goes on to say that he had reached the bottom of the pit. He did not want to live anymore and thoughts of dying by suicide began to plague him. His mother’s sad and sudden demise brought him back to his senses. He decided to give Life a chance, chose to pick himself up, chose to get the right help, gave up the thoughts of dying by suicide and his life changed a million times for the better! Today he has a steady job, and a loving family and is involved in helping young people find meaning in life!

This clip really moved me and I decided to promote the choice, “Give Life a Chance!” It is truly painful to see that the opposite is happening in our society……..the world is influenced more and more by the culture of death. When we read the papers, we find reports of suicides occurring, people choosing death to life!! What a tragedy! It is high time that we do our best to promote the choice of life and give Life a chance!

In the light of this way of thinking, Suicide Lifeline, a unit of Susheg Charitable Trust, Mangalore, invites everyone to come and participate in our forthcoming Event, an Awareness Initiative, “Give Life a Chance”, on 23 April 2022, Saturday, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm at Roshni Nilaya, Valencia. We hope to raise awareness that suicide is preventable, to educate the public, and reduce the stigma attached to suicide which is in reality a public health crisis. The Awareness Drive will consist of a Jumble Sale, Plants for hope Sale, Bake Sale, Fun, Games, Food, Mental Health Screening and much more!!!

In the meantime, readers can get into the feel of the Event by keeping their eyes open and seeing what’s happening around them, such as the following:

You can try to recognise suicide warning signs: Majority of those who are contemplating suicide usually give some clues or signs to those around them that show they are troubled. Some warning signs may help you determine if a loved one is at risk for suicide especially if the behaviour is new, has increased or seems related to a painful event, loss or change. If you or someone you know exhibits any of these, seek help by calling a person who is trained to help in such situations.

Some indicators of impending suicide would be as follows: Appearing depressed or sad, talking or writing about death or suicide; withdrawing from family and friends; feeling hopeless, helpless or trapped; feeling unreasonably angry, or enraged; experiencing dramatic mood changes; drug or alcohol abuse; exhibiting a change in personality; acting impulsively and/or recklessly; losing interest in most activities; changes in sleeping and/or eating habits; finally performing poorly at work or at school.

What can you do about it?

ACT !!!

A – Acknowledge the distress: When a friend or loved one shows some warning signs, it is very important to take them seriously. Listening attentively to a distressed person will make him or her feel that people care and will thus make them more willing to talk about the problem and to seek professional help if needed.

C – Care: Ask the person at risk if they are having thoughts of suicide. Talking about suicide reduces rather than increases suicidal thoughts. Keeping the person safe is important too. Determine if the person has suicidal intent with a specific plan. Removing, disabling or restricting the lethal means (i. e. firearms, medications) can make a difference to the safety of the person at risk. Continue to be available to your friend and show them your support. Although it may upset you to hear thoughts about suicide, remain calm, concerned, supportive and assure the person that help is available and that treatment works. Help the person concerned to make a connection with a trusted individual like a family member, friend, spiritual advisor or mental health professional.

The following need to be avoided: Trying to cheer the person up or telling them to “snap out of it”; assuming that the situation will take care of itself and get resolved; being sworn to secrecy is risky – the rule is – the safety of the person is more important than keeping their secret; avoid leaving the person alone unless they act in a threatening way. In that case leave them and call 108 to assist the person to get to the nearest emergency room.

T – Treatment: It is important to get professional help immediately if your friend or loved one is exhibiting any suicidal warning signs.