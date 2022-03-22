‘Give More Importance to ‘Vinaya Baliga Files’ Than ‘Kashmir Files’- Prof Nayak Urges Netas

‘Give More Importance to ‘Vinaya Baliga Files’ Than ‘Kashmir Files’- Prof Narendra Nayak Urges Netas, prior to a protest march taken from Sri Venkataramana temple, Car Street to RTI activist Late Vinayak Baliga’s residence at Kalakunj on Monday, March 21 to mark his sixth death anniversary.



Mangaluru: On Monday, 21 March 2022, the Deshapremi Sanghatanegala Okkuta took out a procession from Sri Venkataramana temple, Car Street to RTI activist Late Vinayak Baliga’s residence at Kalakunj on Monday, to mark his sixth death anniversary. It should be noted that Vinayak Baliga was brutally murdered near his residence at Kala Kunj in the early hours of 21 March 2016. And six years later the case is still pending to be solved and the culprits behind the murder are yet to be punished. The procession began with a prayer by Vinayak Baliga’s sisters, to deity Lord Sri Venkatramana to give justice to their brother.

Members of various like-minded organisations walked from Venkatramana Temple premises to the house of Baliga seeking justice for the family of Baliga. Sisters of Vinaya Baliga, Anuradha and Harsha prayed in front of the temple that those who are behind the murder should be punished severely. Spaeking before the start of the procession, Narendra Nayak, president, Federation of Indian Rationalist Associations (FIRA) said, “We need a ‘Baliga Files’ to understand the facts behind the murder of Vinayak Baliga. Let the BJP politicians focus and give importance to the Vinaya Baliga Files rather than promoting and encouraging Kashmir Files, as a respect to Vinaya Baliga who was a strong RSS and BJP member before he lost his life at the hands of BJP member/members”

“I urge that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) if formed to probe to know why Baliga was murdered. It has been six years since the murder of RTI activist Vinayak Baliga who had raised his voice against the irregularities in the Sri Venkataramana temple. Our BJP netas and GSB members instead of concentrating and promoting the “Kashmir files’ ‘ (Movie), the ‘Vinaya Baliga files’ existed with several GBs of evidence pertaining to the irregularities of the temple. Sadly, a year of Baliga’s murder, his parents passed away due to suffering after their son’s death. Vinayak Baliga was relentlessly working for the BJP during the time of election. So far, no BJP leaders nor top leaders have shown interest in providing justice to Baliga’s family. CM Bommai has also remained quiet and has no guts to have a SIT to probe into Baliga’s murder. We will continue our fight until justice is served to Baliga’s family” added Prof Nayak.

Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath also spoke and urged the government to hand over the case to SIT and a thorough investigation be done and justice be provided to the Baliga sisters. “When the government was quick enough to giove Rs 25 lakh compensation to a murdered Bajrang Dal activist, why was not even a single rupee given to Baliga’s family since six years”questioned Pushpa. District Mahila Congress president Ms Shalet Pinto, Congress leaders Prakash Salian, Appi, Mohammed Kunjathbail, Veena P Bhat, Surrayya Anjum, activist Gerald Towers, among others were present.

CPM Politburo member Brinda Karat visits the house of RTI activist Vinayak Baliga :

Brinda Karat



Earlier in the day, CPM Politburo member Brinda Karat visited the house of RTI activist Vinayak Baliga. The sisters of Vinayak Baliga told Brinda Karat that their brother was killed on the issue of corruption in Lord Venkataramana temple, car street here. In reply, Brinda promised support to Baliga’s sisters Anuradha and Harsha and complimented them on their brave fight against injustice done to their brother. She told reporters that the party stands with the family of Baliga. Brinda said that she and other leaders will extend support to the family of Vinayak Baliga who was killed brutally because he fought against temple corruption. She said that even after the accused were identified by the police, the family did not get justice because the leaders in power in Karnataka are supporting the accused.

Brinda demanded for the setting up of a special investigation team for this case, and that her party will raise its voice in a way that the state government will feel the heat. She noted that the accused were among those who got themselves photographed in the company of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She wanted to know whether the BJP leaders are extending support to the accused because of this fact. Democratic Youth Federation of India state president Muneer Katipalla, senior leader Yadava Shetty, rationalist Narendra Nayak, advocate Asha Nayak, Sunil Kumar Bajal, and others were present.