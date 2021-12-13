‘Giving is Living’ towards ‘ St Joseph’s School, Bluru ‘UJWALA’ to help Needy during Christmas

Bengaluru : Dear Well Wishers,

“You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.” John Bunyan

We at St Joseph’s School wish to bring hope to every human being during this Christmas Season and all year through. Following our dreams of ‘Ujjwala” and keeping a strong mind that ‘Giving is living’ Let’s reach out to the needy by Sharing our Blessings.

St Joseph’s Indian Institutions have reached out to the underprivileged children in North Karnataka giving them a chance to realize their dreams of good education. Making our students aware of the world they have inherited and preparing them to grow with compassion is our constant endeavour. As you are aware that the Jesuit Priests have been working with the marginalized and underprivileged section of society in North Karnataka since 1980.

We approach society in a positive manner in order to bring about a meaningful impact and an empowering change in the lives of the people who are in need.

We work towards :

• Oppressed Women & Underprivileged Children Rehabilitation Programme.

• Programme to raise awareness on the Right to Life & Education.

• Health camps organized in the slums and villages.

• Availing facilities for the physically challenged from the authorities.

• Programme for the Recuperation and Rehabilitation of HIV/AIDS affected & infected children.

Their main vision is to initiate developmental works in the rural area and also to educate and support the children during the pandemic. Thus Jesuits priests are doing their bit to satisfy the hungry souls by distributing food essentials to the people who are not able to feed themselves and their family during the time of pandemic.

So let’s lend a helping hand along with our Jesuit priests living up to our motto faith and toil and our vision to reach out to the marginalized and underprivileged by sharing our abundant blessings cheerfully and generously to the needy bringing a smile to every child and hope to every human being on this joyous season of Christmas.

Due to the current cause we would like you to take an initiative to go that extra mile with a big broad smile and lend a helping hand in supporting our plan to help the homeless and the children who are left without basic education.

You can click on the link and make your contribution for this noble cause – CLICK HERE

Given below are the different types of Contribution

30,000/- For one child’s education for a year

60,000/- For two children’s education

ALL THE DONATIONS ARE EXEMPTED 50% U/S 80G.

Thank you for your support and generosity.

Warm Regards

Principal

(Fr. Rohan D’Almeida)