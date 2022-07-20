Global Cut-A-Thon! Donate Hair, Bring Hope & Smiles in Cancer Patients’ Faces

Global Cut-A-Thon! Donate Hair and Bring Hope & Smiles in Cancer Patients Faces . People who are interested in donating their Hair, can please visit Mercy Beauty Academy & Ladies Salon, Near C.V.Nayak Hall, Bunts Hostel, Mangaluru from 20 th July 2022 to 23 rd July 2022 to avail a free haircut (for a basic straight cut). Book an appointment – 8277049932/ 0824 2495902.

Mangaluru: With an aim to create awareness, to inspire people to donate their healthy hair for a noble cause to someone who needs it and make them feel complete from within, Mangalore Ladies Circle – 82, Area 13 under Ladies Circle India, in association with Mercy Beauty Academy & Ladies Salon Mangaluru, together have joined the GLOBAL CUT A THON which is a Hair Donation Program for Cancer Patients happening worldwide on the 24 th of July.

Ladies Circle India is a non-political, non-sectarian organisation made up of like- minded young women that bond together to serve the community. Friendship and Service is their motto. They have a number of education, school infrastructure, women empowerment and community service projects executed over the past years.

Cute Little Fernandes Sisters, Nia (9) & Kyra (6) Donated their HAIR for

Needy Cancer Patients in January 2022



The Ladies of the local Chapter of Ladies Circle India ask the readers of Mangalorean.com to come forward and donate 12 inches length of your Hair, from which a wig will be made and donated to the Cancer patients. Though hair loss is painless, it is one of the most distressing side effects of chemotherapy and lowers self-esteem. Let all of you get together and bring some hope and smiles on these people’s faces. It is a kind, generous and satisfying way for those who want to give something back to society to show that they care. Hair loss during chemotherapy or radiation is the most physical apparent sign of cancer disease.

Donating hair for cancer patients is both easy and rewarding and anyone can do so. Your hair that takes so long to grow can be made into a beautiful wig for someone who really needs it to maintain a positive body image after her hair is shed due to chemotherapy. Yes, the need is great- Hair is an important part of our looks and the way we project ourselves to the world. Hair is precious and even more so to someone who loses it suddenly due to medical reasons.



For cancer patients, hair loss is the most stressful and traumatic side effect of chemotherapy and radiation treatment. This effect on their appearance can be a further setback to patients who are already enduring physical and emotional hardship. The patients lose their identity, lack self-esteem and have lowered morale. Having cancer is bad enough, but being robbed of dignity and self-esteem is even worse. Donating hair and bringing a smile back on the face of cancer patients will be a great gesture, thereby making a difference in these people’s lives.

Love is in the Hair! If you’re in the mood for a new hairstyle and a fabulous short ‘do is on your mind, don’t just sweep it away into the trash. Instead, consider donating your hair to a worthy charitable cause. Many patients lose their hair due to cancer treatments. When a person loses their hair, they often lose some self-esteem too. That’s why donating your hair to create a natural looking wig for a person in need is such a great idea.

If 8-Year-Old Miss NANCY SANTHIS…….

……….and 24-year-old JOEL D’SOUZA could donate Hair, why not you?

People who are interested in donating their Hair, can please visit Mercy Beauty Academy & Ladies Salon, Near C.V.Nayak Hall, Bunts Hostel, Mangaluru from 20 th July 2022 to 23 rd July 2022 to avail a free haircut (for a basic straight cut). Book an appointment – 8277049932/ 0824 2495902.

Hair for Hope will be a year-long initiative which will continue, so at any time you wish to donate your hair or for any further details please contact Ms Monisha D’souza- the Chairperson MLC-82, 2022-23 (9008819391) or Ms Nandita (8971377025) of Ladies Circle India, Mangaluru.

Note : File photos used for illustration

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLE :

Cute Little Fernandes Sisters, Nia (9) & Kyra (6) Donate their HAIR for Needy Cancer Patients