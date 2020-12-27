Spread the love



















GLOBAL GOENCHO AVAZ WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Winners of the prestigious Global Goencho Avaz YouTube singing contest were declared in a much-hyped LIVE presentation on 26th December 2020.

Chris-Armand Presentation’s Shri Armand D’Souza was 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 on Facebook from London to announce the Winners. He was accompanied by CAP’s livewire host Jonathan Diniz.

Shri Imtiyaz Shaikh, a Goan working in UK as Swindon Borough Labour Councilor was online Chief Guest at the function. Shri Imtiaz congratulated Chris-Armand for his brilliant efforts and applauded all the participants.

CAP’s Chief Adviser Robert Cabral was a special invitee (online from Goa) and spoke on the occasion, while renowned writer and lyricist Silviano Barbosa based in Canada, and Shri Gerard Lobo from Australia too shared their views.

Meena Goes, a comedian kept the program warm with a brief joke.

Shri Armand who made it all happen for Goans – a massive effort by one individual to realize a dream project, thanked everyone for supporting Global Goencho Avaz and promised to announce many more mega projects for Goans in future when he returns back in February 2021 after a sabbatical.

THE WINNERS:

GLOBAL GOENCHO AVAZ competition included artistes of all genre, and a variety of songs on different subjects with solos, duets, trios, etc.

The winners were decided on the number of YouTube views plus CAP member votes. CAP members consist of over 350 members, each of their vote counted to 1000 views.

First Prize & CAP Gold Medal:

Solfancho Valor by Hendy Lobo and Clarissa Lobo – https://youtu.be/UHoGB7DX3WY

Second Prize:

Xamaim-Xapai by Alicia D’Souza – https://youtu.be/gaSunBEBBXY

Third Prize:

Divorce by Frank Carr – https://youtu.be/5729eeYsQm8

Best Music Director:

Senon de Souza for song SONGIT by Simon Dias and Olinda Fernandes – https://youtu.be/1klf0a0iYyM

The success behind this massive program is credited to Chris D’Souza, and Armand D’Sousa based in UK, and his team of global coordinators.

CHRIS-ARMAND PRESENTATION & TEAM

CAP has been promoting Konkani programs and artistes over the years and initiated the competition with an intention to bring Goans under one platform.

Chris-Armand Presentation (CAP) YouTube Channel is growing into a prominent Goan channel after it started a series of interviews of celebrity Goan artistes under the banner ‘Amchem Goa Amche Kolakar.

Global Goencho Avaz has a number of global Goans coordinating for CAP that includes Robert Cabral(Chief Adviser), Jonathan Diniz(Chief Coordinator), Gasper Crasto(Media Collaboration), Belisia Rodrigues (Chief of Social media), Richika Serrao (Chief Presenter), Navin Gaonkar (Chief Video Editor), Frank Furtado (UK / Europe Coordinator), etc.