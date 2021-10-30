Spread the love



















Globe Travels Felicitates Fr Pius James D’Souza-the 2nd Definitor General of Carmelite Order

Mangaluru: It was indeed a proud moment for William D’souza- the Proprietor of GLOBE TRAVELS, Mangaluru and also his Dedicated, Friendly and Courteous Staff to felicitate one of their esteemed customer, Fr Pius James D’Souza, on being elected as the IInd DEFINITOR GENERAL of the CARMELITE ORDER. GLOBE TRAVELS, managed by William D’Souza, one of the siblings from the well-known Puttur Souza Brothers, is the only travel agency in India known for its Catholic pilgrimage tours in India and experts in visa and international flights and tours.

Apart from celebrating Christmas, Independence Day, Diwali, William still continues their great tradition of reading the scripture every day with all staff attending the same, during the 9-day Novena during Monti Fest aka Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary. The scripture is read by each staff member and they give a short reflection of the reading, followed by the prayer for their customers and for their families. This Novena tradition which started ever since Globe Travels opened in 1984, still continues even today. This year, a special prayer was offered for seeking Blessed Mother Mary’s intercession to eradicate the deadly CoronaVirus, and to keep people in peace, happiness and good health!!

FR PIUS JAMES D’SOUZA

The Beauty of this short prayer service is, the entire staff along with their boss, pray for their customers and their families during the entire Novena period, for they firmly believe that the customer at their office is their bread earner. The staff at Globe Travels are predominantly mixed, Christian and Hindus- and they treat each other equally and one in the eyes of God. They are like ONE HAPPY FAMILY- and whoever visits this travel agency once, will always come back, for the kind hospitality, and for their service with a smile and courtesy. And they also take pride in recognizing the achievements of their customers by complimenting them with wishes/flower bouquets or felicitations, and here they decided to felicitate Fr Pius D’Souza, on his prestigious achievement of being the IInd Definitor General of Carmelite Order.

Following the welcome address and introduction of Fr Pius and also congratulating him on his prestigious designation by William D’souza, it was time to felicitate Fr Pius with a shawl done by Mrs Delphine Rosa Maria D’Souza (Manager at Globe Travels) and sandalwood flower garland/memento done by Wiliam D’souza, after which Fr Pius conducted a short prayer and asked for God’s blessings to be showered on Globe Travels and its staff for success and good health. Fr Pius also spoke about his post and his duties as Definitor (Listen more on the video below). Fr Pius was also escorted by Fr Steevan Lobo- the Director of Carmel Studio and Media Ministry at Infant Jesus Shrine, Bikarnakatte, Mangaluru. The celebration ended with a sumptuous breakfast.

The friendly staff at Globe Travels, located in Souza Arcade, Balmatta Road, Mangaluru, who joined in the celebration were: Mrs Delphine Rosa Maria D’Souza (Manager); Ms Sheryl Shifali Mascarenhas (Tours & Travel Executive); Ms Dora Sunil Huns (Passport Executive); Ms Preethi D’Souza (Visa Executive) Ms Shobha (Accountant Assistant); Preetham Lobo (Ticketing Executive) and Ms Renuka (Office Assistant).

During the Pandemic time, Globe Travels was the only travel agency that kept open their office from May 2020 to serve the customers who had been stranded to return to their hometown, especially foreign nationals. Globe had also introduced international cruises to New Mangalore Port ever since they opened their office at Mangaluru, and more than 40 thousand foreign nationals had visited this coastal town through cruises. William D’Souza, is the only Director of the Universal Federation of Travel Agents Association (UFTAA), Monaco from India. UFTAA is the world association of all national travel associations and closely connected to IATA- International Air Transport Association which is the head of all airlines of the world!!

ABOUT FR PIUS JAMES D’SOUZA:

Fr Pius James D’Souza was born in Agrar, Diocese of Mangalore joined the Carmelite Order in the year 1982 and made his first Religious Profession on July 3, 1986. After his priestly Ordination on April 27, 1994, he pursued a Master’s in English Literature, obtaining a Golden Medal at the University of Mysore and also a Master’s in Philosophy, at Dharwad University. He proceeded to Rome and obtained a Licentiate at the Pontifical Institute, Biblicum. A few years later he was awarded a doctorate in Biblical Theology at the Gregorian University, Rome.

In the Karnataka-Goa Province he has been Formator at Pushpashrama, Institute of Philosophy and Religion; Professor in the institutes of Spirituality and Seminaries in India; Superior of St Joseph’s Monastery, Mangalore and Director of Ryshivana, Ranipura, a Centre for Inner Silence and Contemplation. He was Episcopal Vicar for the religious in the Diocese of Mangalore from 2012 to 2020. He has served as First Provincial Councillor from 2017-2020. On July 18, 2020, during the 14th Provincial Chapter of the Karnataka Goa Province held at Dhyana Sadhana, Mysuru, he was elected as the Provincial Superior.

On September 8, 2021, on the feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, during the 92nd General Chapter of the Carmelite Order which was held at Casa La Salle, Via Aurelia, Rome has elected Rev. Fr Pius James D’Souza, as the Second Definitor General. Let’s congratulate him and accompany him through our prayerful support.

