Glorious Bharat’ by Dr Ananth Prabhu G released

Mangaluru: A book “Glorious Bharat” written by Dr Ananth Prabhu G was released in the Divine Presence of Avadhoota Shri Vinay Guruji by Working President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad Shri Alok Kumarji and Shri Raghavenddhiraa, Member Hindi Salahkar Samiti, Government of India at Bangalore. PI Mutturaj, Trustees and others were present.

The Glorious Bharath I, II, and III books are brought out with a humble attempt to bring out the ancient culture, religious richness, histories and mysteries of India. Each of these three books consists of 111 reasons to say ‘Mera Bharath Mahan’. The topics are covered in short paragraphs, one page each and written in simple words so as to make it understandable to youngsters and highlighting the important aspect of the topic making it interesting to the readers, while not compromising on the richness of the topic.

India is a land of vibrant history, rich culture and glorious monuments and heritage. Every Indian is proud of his or her country. But many of us are hardly aware of Rani ki vav, Ramappa temple,

Auroville, Buland Darwaza, Saraswathi Mahal Library, Warli Painting, Dhanu Jatra, Keibul Lamjao National Park, Sa Re Ga Ma Pillars, Kalavantin Durg, Sati Handprints, Marutsakha, Gandikota

Grand Canyon, Neelakurinji, etc., and the list goes on endlessly.

Our history books or the internet world very rarely speak about these lesser-known facts about our rich country. Only a few of them are usually highlighted now and then. Many of us are unaware of many of these facts. However, there lies a desire inside every Indian to know as many facts as possible of our great country, but many are clueless and need to be shown the path to learning more about India. As Indians, it’s so mesmerising to know the depth and breadth, the rare known artefacts about our own country.

A quiz, Jaano Bharat will be online shortly. The Jaano Bharath certificate will be issued to all the students or participants who pass the Jaano Bharat- I Am A Proud Patriot" exam which will

comprise of 60 quiz questions curated under Glorious Bharath theme. This is an attempt to make youngsters of India, to be well aware of our country’s culture, heritage and rich practices followed

since ancient times.

About the author: Dr Ananth Prabhu G, Professor, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management, Cyber Law Trainer- Karnataka Judicial Academy, Cyber Security Trainer- Karnataka Police Academy. He is the author of ten books which includes Glorious Bharat (Part 1, 2, and 3), Cyber Safe Girl etc.

The author was recognised as one among 30 unsung heroes of India by India Today in 2019 and was also the recipient of Karnataka District Rajyotsava Award 2020.