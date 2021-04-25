Spread the love



















Go Corona Go! Citizens Remained Home on 2nd Day of Weekend Curfew in City

Mangaluru: Being the second day of Weekend Curfew, on Sunday, 25 April in Mangaluru, activities in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts came to a standstill with the weekend curfew being imposed, to contain the spread of COVID-19. After a brief burst of activity in the morning, when grocery stores, meat and dairy outlets were allowed to operate from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., Mangaluru hunkered down for the weekend curfew. Even though not many shops selling essentials were open today, those few grocery stores saw only a few customers buying last-minute necessities, though there were long queues outside dairy and butcher stalls. Milk, vegetable vendors and sellers of other essential products too downed the shutters by 9.30 a.m. in Mangaluru resulting in a total lockdown. While private city buses were off the road, few skeletal services of KSRTC were operational.

“We did brisk business yesterday as people stocked up on supplies, but it was nothing like the panic buying we saw last year. This morning, I hardly had any customers,” said a general store owner, who like many others on the road was downing the shutters even before the 10 a.m. deadline. In the Kadri area, several grocery stores were also found shut before 10 a.m. Only milk booths and a couple of vegetable vendors were open. However, there were not many shoppers. Market road and near Central market only a couple of shops were open. “Most people finished shopping last evening. We had crowds yesterday,” said a vegetable shop owner on Market Road.

There were few cars even on arterial roads due to heavy police presence. “Security has been heightened in and around the city to enforce curfew after 10 am. Nakabandis have been put up at the major junctions and flyovers shut down to contain unnecessary traffic flow. The situation is peaceful and no untoward incidents reported so far. Since Friday night, when the curfew came into effect, the police had seized many vehicles including two-wheelers and also shut down commercial establishments for operating illegally.

The Mangaluru City police have set up check posts at 54 places in the city including major junctions such as Clock Tower junction where about 12 personnel were posted to stop the unnecessary movement of vehicles. The vehicle movement was barred on the road between Clock Tower and A B Shetty Circle and diverted to Clock Tower Junction- Rao and Rao Circle road stretch. Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “35 mobile squads with about three squads for each police station operate. A total of 1,000 police personnel have been deployed. The police will seize vehicles that are seen unnecessarily moving on the roads”. In the last seven days, 1,400 cases have been booked for not wearing masks. As many as 80 cases under Epidemic Disease.

Few weddings took place on Sunday, with guests limited to 50. There were weddings at Hotel Ocean Pearl, T V Ramana Pai Hall-Kodialbail, Kadri Temple, Mangaladevi Temple and a few other places. The wedding of Ashwin V Rao and Apoorva S at T V Ramana Pai Hall, saw only guests within 50, even though they had planned a bigger wedding prior to this curfew. Homeless and migrant workers had a tough time finding food, and many went hungry. But a good Samaritan Hariprasad Shetty, the owner of Sri Ganesh Hotel in Pandeshwar came to their rescue. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Shetty said, “Many people in the working class are homeless and unable to find a meal, while the people who lose their business and jobs due to corona are united. I along with my staff and volunteers distributed the meals to the homeless at the Nehru Ground on the first day of the lockdown on April 24, and even today. But there were over 300 people who were homeless without a meal, therefore we planned to serve them free lunch. Our first positive response to this task was the cooperation with the firefighters”.

Unfortunately, in spite of Night Curfew and weekend curfew, Dakshina Kannada district recorded 517 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, which is the highest single-day spike ever, since the first case was detected on March 22, last year. The district also reported two Covid-19 fatalities, taking the total number of deaths to 747. While the total number of cases has increased to 40,720, the district has 3,577 active cases as of Saturday. Dr Ashok H, district nodal officer for COVID-19, speaking to the media that the district has added three more containment zones, where the number of cases exceeded five. With this, the total number of containment zones in the district has increased to 23.

Hemanth Nimbalkar, IGP Directorate of Civil Rights and Enforcement (DCRE), who has been given charge of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, to monitor the COVID-19 situation, conducted a meeting with deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar and superintendent of police Sonawane Rishikesh. N Shashi Kumar said that subjects like availability of oxygen, infection among police, vaccination and others were discussed during the meeting. Udupi district reported 403 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday. While 208 cases were reported in Udupi taluk, 143 are from Kundapur, 48 from Karkala taluk and four are from other districts. The district has 1,491 active cases.