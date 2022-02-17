Go Corona Go..Come Carnival Come! 4-Day Goa Carnival Kicks off on 26 Feb at Panjim-Goa. Team Mangalorean will be at Panjim and Margao to cover the live fun and frolic of VivA Carnaval 2022-Viva Goa!

Goa: Go Corona Go..Come Carnival Come! That’s right. Finally after a long break of pandemic, lockdown and what not created by the deadly virus Covid-19, Goa is back to celebrate Viva Carnival, but under strict restriction of Covid-19 rules. The mirthful exuberance of the fun and music loving people of Goa reaches its climax during the four-day Goa Carnival celebrations. Introduced by the Portuguese settlers who ruled Goa for about 500 years, and celebrated originally by the Catholics, this carnival, one-of-its-kind in the country, has now dissolved all communal barriers. The four days preceding Lent (February) sees all Goa gyrating to the mad beat of music, fun, drink and dance. The festivities are presided over by King Momo, and his consort who are chosen from among the participants.

Goa Carnival goes for four days and nights finishing on Shrove Tuesday, the day before Lent. Lent characterises fasting or abstinence from meat for the 40 days prior to Easter and is a significant event for the Catholics. Carnival is the most anticipated event in Goa and all the preparations for the carnival celebrations begin early on in December when the streets are beautifully decorated with attractive lighting and luxurious grand balls are held. You can feel the excitement building up for weeks before carnival.



During a press meet held in Panjim-Goa, it was stated that the city of Panjim will come alive later this month in the spirit of Carnival and don a colourful look as citizens come together to celebrate the four day extravaganza between Feb 26 and March 1, 2022. Speaking during the press meet, Agnelo Fernandes, Commissioner of the City of Panaji said , “The Corporation of the City of Panaji had planned a series of events across the city along with industry stakeholders, citizens and community champions. Like previous years, this year too citizens, establishments and the city authority will join forces to celebrate and revive the nostalgia of the years gone. The float parade will kick off at 3.00pm and will have several categories including Traditional, Club and Institutions, Family, Junk and Jokers”.



“The centrally located Jardin Garcia de Orta will transform into the Samba Square during the four day celebration so that people can come together and celebrate the festivities in true Samba style. This year the city has added other venues – the newly renovated walkway along the Miramar beach and other venues around the city. In addition, cycle tours and walking trails will be held in the city “added Agnelo..

Vincent Ramos, Area Director, Taj Group of Hotels said “The Food and Beverage trade community has come together to support the city authorities in the efforts. Hotels, restaurants and culinary hotspots across the city have planned to bring the flavour of carnaval into their establishments by curating special carnival themes menus and decor to celebrate the efforts of the city. We at the Taj are going to be putting in all efforts to offer a wonderful experience to residents and visitors. We are also going to be bringing in a food truck all the way from Mumbai to be part of the Carnaval culinary extravaganza.”



“A culinary extravaganza with a host of food stalls and culinary pop-ups has also been planned at Samba Square and Miramar beach front. A dedicated zone is being created for local culinary entrepreneurs or ‘foodpreneurs’ in an effort by the city to encourage them and offer the foodpreneurs a platform to showcase their creations,” said Prahlad Sukhatankar, restaurateur and owner of Black Market Goa.

This year Samba Square will see a pop-up bazaar as colourful and quirky as the Carnaval itself featuring products by talented entrepreneurs from the state. The organizers hope to have Bollywood stars attending the events. All the venues will feature acts and performances by a host of musicians from across age groups. From konkani language artists to local bands and khel tiatrs to stand up comedians, the venues will be buzzing with music and dance through the event. Bookworm has planned a host of activities for children of all age groups at the Samba Square. Activities include art workshops, craft sessions, creative games and more. A stray dog adoption zone is also planned where interested individuals can come in to adopt a furry stray and give it a home.

The four day extravaganza will include a vintage car rally, a mobile alvorada winding down the streets, culinary food and heritage trails, pop-up eateries, music and dance. The traditional Red & Black street dance which is generally held on the last day of the carnaval celebration will be held on March 1, 2022. The organizers have received Rs 20 lakhs to organize it and the rest of the monies will come from sponsorship deals. The vintage cars at the rally will be escorted by Harley Davidson motorcycles. It can be said without a doubt that the Goa Carnival is the most unique festival in the culturally vibrant and rich state of Goa.

26 FEBRUARY 2022- AT PANJIM AT 3 PM

27 FEBRUARY 2022- MARGAO AT 3 PM

28 FEBRUARY 2022- AT VASCO AT 3 PM

1 MARCH 2022 AT MAPUSA AT 3 PM