‘Go Light Your World’! 77 Gonzagaites Bid Adieu to their Alma Mater during ‘Jyothi Pradhan’

Mangaluru: Quoting lyrics from ‘Go Light Your World’ by Kathy Troccoli “There is a candle in every soul, Some brightly burning, some dark and cold, There is a spirit who brings a fire, Ignites a candle and makes his home, So carry your candle, run to the darkness, Seek out the hopeless, confused and torn, And hold out your candle for all to see it. Take your candle, and go light your world,Take your candle, and go light your world. Frustrated brother, see how he’s tried to Light his own candle some other way See now your sister, she’s been robbed and lied to, Still holds a candle without a flame, So carry your candle, run to the darkness, Seek out the lonely, the tired and worn (the tired and worn), Hold out your candle for all to see it, Take your candle, and go light your world, Take your candle, and go light your world”- indeed a perfect Farewell song for the 77 Gonzagaites of Class X of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Mangaluru, who bid adieu to their Alma Mater, during a programme “JYOTHI PRADHAN 2021-22” held on Thursday, 8 April in the School auditorium.

“Don’t be dismayed by good-byes. A farewell is necessary before you can meet again. And meeting again, after moments or lifetimes, is certain for those who are friends. It’s an expression of good wishes at the time of parting and it’s a special moment for the class 10 students who are getting ready to step into the real world of challenges. It is not the end but the beginning of a very beautiful journey. The ceremony began with a prayer to invoke blessings of the almighty with a teachers group led by Ms Manisha Fernandes conducting the prayer service. The Welcome Address was delivered teacher Ms Aparna Suresh

To know more about the importance of light in each one’s life, Vice- Principal Ms Laurel D’souza gave her insights on the significance of Light saying, “And God said, “Let there be light,” and there was light. Light is God’s first word of creation. Light symbolizes a divine presence, a ray of hope which is the only source of all creation. It dispels all darkness and ushers in wisdom, knowledge and understanding. It represents a positive and good spirit. The presence of Agni will ensure success. Lighting of the lamp is invoked as “‘THAMASOMMA JYOTHIRGAMAYA” meaning the lamp leads us from darkness to light. Light teaches us many things in life.

“It burns itself and gives light to others to give the message of sacrifice.A lamp teaches us to be upright, rise upwards and dispel darkness. The brilliance of light does not diminish despite its repeated use to light many more lamps. So knowledge does not lessen when shared with or imparted to others. On the contrary it increases in clarity and conviction on giving. Our students-they are the light of the world. The world needs to see and feel their light. So spread your goodness to others wherever you are. Learn to light a candle in the darkest moments of someone’s life. Be the light that others see, it is what gives life its deepest significance. Wish you all a wonderful and bright future. God bless you all” added Ms Laurel.

This was followed by oiling the lamp done by Rector Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Principal, Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, Vice – Principal Laurel D’souza and Teachers of Class X Ms Preethan Pereira and Ms Deepa Karkada, who were a part of their journey. Following the lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries, the 77 outgoing students lit their diyas. Later, the Principal led the students to take the pledge, after which they placed the Diyas around the lamp. A Power point Presentation of the journey of the 77 students from LKG to 10th std brought back memories.

A Special Farewell Song by Teachers enthralled the audience, as we all know that farewells are not only to say goodbyes but to start a fresh beginning. People say that where words fail music speaks. So, in a lighter mood, to bring delight to this memorable moment, the Principal, Vice Principal joined to sing the special song, a medley dedicated to the students. Feelings aren’t ‘wrong’ or ‘right’, ‘bad’ or ‘good’. Feelings just are. They may forget what you said, but they will not forget how you made them feel. Miss Evana Kiran D’souza, the class 10 student came forward to share her feelings and memories, followed by yet another student, Bhargav Kamath, who shared his experience and thoughts about being a Gonzagite.

On the part of teachers, Ms Preethan Pereira and Ms Jisha Thomas shared their thoughts about the students. On behalf of the parents Mrs Kiran Shetty, (a lecturer at St Aloysius PU College) shared her experience as a parent in Gonzaga School. Distribution of Mementos to the Students was undertaken by teacher Ms Arunima Tulasidas. to take over the distribution of mementos.

Principal Fr. Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ. addressing the students, “Are you feeling sad that you are leaving your school? I want to tell you that today is not a farewell day (definitely not for some who are continuing Class XI in this school), but for all of you it is Jyothi Pradhan. Jyothi or light is presented to you today so that you not only illuminate your life but also the life of others. Light is a beautiful symbol. Light invokes the divine in us. It removes darkness. The beautiful logo of the institution which has been presented to you as a symbol of this institution ever since you entered this institution, has this very message, “Lucet Et Ardet” meaning ‘Shine to Enkindle”. You shine because the light within you has been lit and you shall enkindle many other lights. Today, after being educated in this institution for the last 10 years or for some of you at least the last few years, we are presenting you to the world. Go and live in the world as lights facing all its challenges and overcoming them”.

“Be the light in this world. Someone has rightly said, “As we work to create light for others, we naturally light our own way.” Most of the teachers who have taught your wards are present here today. Do meet them and say a word of appreciation to them as it may not be possible for you to meet all of them once again. We appreciate all of you dear students for having responded so well throughout your journey of your education in this school. May you continue to learn and grow in your life. I sincerely thank you dear students for the love and respect that I have received from you all. I am sure you are happy for all the opportunities that you have received in this school and we wish you remain grateful to your Alma mater” added the Principal.

Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ speaking on the occasion said, “Students remember that the teachers have given you the education. It is like the lanterns of light in your hands. The values that you have learnt here should be nurtured in your life and the light passed on. Basically, be a good human. The society around is so divisive. When you grow up, take a pledge and remember that you will not do anything that will break the unity. We need to speak about India. One India means everyone regardless of their faith, colour and language. Never forget the values that you have learnt in this institution. You students are the light and you should be the beacons wherever you go. Love everyone including those who hate you. Remember that your teachers have done a selfless job. Every student is unique. Raise up and do something great with hard work,”.

Vote of thanks was proposed by teacher Ms Sandhya Manoj, and the entire ceremony was meticulously and professionally compered by Class 10 teacher Ms Deepa Karkada. As a Gift of gratitude by students, Head boy Rafan Ignatius D’souza and Head girl Jewel Isabella Cutinha presented the principal with a Sony boom-box music system. Yes, it was indeed a heart touching farewell programme for these 77 students after having spent ten long years in the portals of St Aloysius Gonzaga School, and now these students are all set to step into another phase of their lives. May they all uphold the motto,”Lucet et ardet’, it shines and it enkindles’, to strive to build up the nation, to enrich the whole human family and for the greater Glory of God. And remember that “Once An Aloysian Gonzagaite , Always an Aloysian Gonzagaite!

“This is where the chapter ends, and new one now begins, Time has come for letting go,The hardest part is when you know; All of these years, When we were here are ending, But we’ll always remember; we have had the time of our lives, and now the page is turned, The stories we will write, we have had the time of our lives, And we will not forget the faces left behind, It’s hard to walk away from the best of days; And we will not forget the faces left behind, But if it has to end, we are glad that we found friends, in the time of our lives; We say goodbye, we hold on tight, To these memories that never die, We say goodbye, we hold on tight, To these memories that never die”.